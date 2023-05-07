May 7, 1993

The superintendent of the Union Springs school district says he's going to turn up the heat in Albany.

Superintendent Randolph Coon said he'll be demanding state lawmakers require all school employees submit to fingerprinting. He also wants to give administrators access to criminal records, so they can thoroughly check job applicants.

The lack of such safeguards allowed Union Springs officials 23 years ago to hire Dennis Woodard — the sixth-grade science teacher and coach who was arrested two weeks ago on federal charges of trafficking in child pornography.

Unbeknownst to school officials, Woodard had been arrested three years earlier, while he was a teacher in the Buffalo school district, and charged with photographing nude male minors. Woodard later pleaded guilty to a violation and paid a $25 fine.

Though the plea bargain may have eliminated a criminal record for Woodard, officials say, a fingerprint record might have shown up.

"The cost is about $78 per person for fingerprinting. That's a small price to pay," Coon said yesterday.

"Everyone seems to have gotten so caught up in protecting everyone's human rights, civil rights and legal rights that we have forgotten the rights of some very important people — children."