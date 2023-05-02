May 2, 1993

It took the Union Springs school board just 15 minutes Friday night to dissolve a 23-year relationship.

That's when the board unanimously accepted Dennis Woodard's resignation. Woodard is the sixth-grade A.J. Smith Elementary School science teacher and coach arrested a week ago on federal charges of trafficking in child pornography.

School board President Rene Jordan said yesterday that board members had been hoping Woodard would resign. "I was certainly happy about it, as were other board members," she said.

"This was the first time the board had met since everything happened," said Jordan, who is completing her second year as board president. "It was more of an emotional thing, ranging from shock and disbelief to betrayal and anger."