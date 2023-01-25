Look back: Unmasking a medical debate at Auburn hospital

Jan. 25, 1993

You can't please all of the people all of the time. Ask Chris Rogers, administrator of Auburn Memorial Hospital.

Up until this month, AMH had been using "dust/mist" masks to protect employees exposed to tuberculosis bacteria. Deemed sufficient by the state Department of Health, the masks are used in hospitals across the state.

But after an inspection last month of the hospital's TB facilities — prompted by a complaint — officials from the federal Occupational Safety and Health Association cited AMH, saying the masks it was using provided inadequate protection from tuberculosis. AMH — one of only a handful of cited hospitals in New York and New Jersey — has since paid a $3,250 fine to OSHA.

The ramifications of OSHA's actions extend beyond the token fine, however. Mandating that hospitals use respirators four times more expensive than the original mask could mean millions of dollars in increased costs for financially strapped institutions. For AMH alone, purchasing the new respirators and testing 400 employees to ensure they can safely use the masks will cost about $26,000 a year.

The AMH case also exposes the tug-of-war between state and federal health policies that leaves New York hospitals in the middle, serving two masters as they battle a disease that has staged a deadly comeback.