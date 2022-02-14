Look back: Valentine's Day boosts Auburn-area businesses

Feb. 14, 1997

AUBURN — While lovebirds see hearts, local business owners are seeing dollar signs today.

Roses, candy and lots of love provide welcome respite from central New York's harsh winters for the smitten.

Valentine's Day sales at area florists and candy shops are better than average this year.

Bob Guido, owner of Guido's Town and Country on Owasco Road, expects to sell between 2,000 and 2,500 — or more than 200 dozen — roses by the end of the day today.

St. Valentine's Day is the single biggest flower-selling day of the year at Guido's, said Guido.

"The guys are really excited this year," he said. "They've been ordering earlier than usual."

Sales at Vermont Green Mountain Specialty candy and confectionary shop in Skaneateles have been better than normal this year, said owner Kate DiNardo.

Vermont Mountain will sell at least 2,000 pounds of chocolate, making Valentine's Day a close second to Christmas as its biggest holiday of their season, DiNardo said.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

