Look back: Veterans Day baby at Auburn hospital receives flag

Nov. 12, 1996

AUBURN — For the third year in a row the Cayuga County Vietnam Veterans Local No. 704 was on hand to pass on an American treasure.

The recipient was 9-pound, 22-inch Vince Matthew Ferris, son of Fred and Teresa Ferris, of Auburn.

Baby Ferris was born at 8:05 a.m. yesterday morning.

"For the past three years we have been honored to present the first child born on Veterans Day in Auburn Memorial with an American flag that has actually been flown over our nation's Capitol," said Frank Bell, president of the veterans chapter.

According to Bell, the flag was flown over the Capitol on Oct. 30 and was presented to the chapter with a certificate of authenticity by Rep. Jim Walsh.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

