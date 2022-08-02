Look back: Village of Cayuga to celebrate 150th anniversary

Aug. 2, 2007

Ten months of planning, three days of partying and 150 years of history.

The village of Cayuga will celebrate its sesquicentennial this weekend at Harris Park beach on Cayuga Lake.

If enjoying the scenery on a gorgeous August weekend isn't enough, the anniversary committee has arranged three days of events and entertainment to mark the occasion.

At 6:30 p.m. Friday, the Cayuga Bridge Mile Run will welcome adults and children on the starting line to begin the celebration in brisk fashion. For $14, runners can register at 5:30 p.m. in McIntosh Park.

The bridge across Cayuga Lake was the longest in the United States when it was built in the early 19th century.

“It was our claim to fame in history,” said committee member Jackie Komanecky.

Following the run, an opening ceremony in Harris Park will feature remarks from mayor Walter Lynn, assemblyman Gary Finch and other important figures in the village. The park will then host the acoustic stylings of Donna Colton.

On Saturday morning, a two-man yellow submarine will be displayed in Harris Park while arts, crafts and food vendors will be available to visitors. Music will be provided by Diamond Sunday Bluegrass, the Dam Dog Blues Band and jazz and Latin group Mimi McHale and Second Wind. The Cayuga County Sheriff will also be helping parents with a Safe Child ID program.

Meanwhile on Saturday, McIntosh Park will become the battlefield for a Civil War reenactment and a vintage show room when several classic cars are displayed there that day.

Visitors are also encouraged to take self-guided tours through Cayuga's historic homes.

They can see the quarters of the McIntosh family of settlers, as well as cemetery monuments that date back to the Revolutionary War. Historical documents — such as the town's 1857 incorporation document — will also be available for viewing in the village office.

“A lot are from the commercial heyday, before the (Erie) canal and railroad came and passed Cayuga by at the time,” Komanecky said.

Village residents, officials and other groups will line up at Cayuga Elementary School at 6:30 p.m. Saturday night for a parade along Route 90 that will also feature any costumed children who want to march. Harris Park will then host a performance by Bob Lyna, who will play train songs and tell stories of Erie Canal history between them. Fireworks launched from a barge in Cayuga Lake will close out the night.

The sesquicentennial festivities will wind down on Sunday afternoon with more musical entertainment from Dick Ward and John Wimot, as well as arts and crafts. Komanecky believes the three days of celebration will bring anyone to appreciate Cayuga.

“The event will be especially interesting for anyone interested in local history,” she said.