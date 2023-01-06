 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOOK BACK

Look back: Wal-Mart CEO attends Auburn store opening

  • 0

Jan. 6, 1993

Wal-Mart's ribbon-cutting ceremony yesterday featured a surprise guest in Wal-Mart chief executive officer David Glass, left, who attended the Auburn proceedings over the dozen or so stores opening their doors around the country.

Glass said he selected the Auburn site because he is unfamiliar with much of the Northeast, where Wal-Mart is fast expanding. He praised the employees for their dedication. "The associates are what make it work," he said.

At the ceremony, store manager Cheryl Ford presented checks to the United Way, Big Brother/Big Sisters and Camp Good Days. The money was raised by store employees during the past months.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This space age device pulls hydrogen fuel right out of the air

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News