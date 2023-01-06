Look back: Wal-Mart CEO attends Auburn store opening

Jan. 6, 1993

Wal-Mart's ribbon-cutting ceremony yesterday featured a surprise guest in Wal-Mart chief executive officer David Glass, left, who attended the Auburn proceedings over the dozen or so stores opening their doors around the country.

Glass said he selected the Auburn site because he is unfamiliar with much of the Northeast, where Wal-Mart is fast expanding. He praised the employees for their dedication. "The associates are what make it work," he said.