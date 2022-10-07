Look back: Washington Bible to be brought to Auburn

Oct. 7, 1992

It was there for George Washington's inaugural, and Presidents Jimmy Carter and George Bush took the oath of office while placing their hands on its pages.

This weekend, Masonic Lodge members from New York City will bring the 1789 Washington Inaugural Bible to Auburn to round out celebrations for Willard Chapel's 100-year birthday, the city of Auburn's 200 years, and the 500 years that have passed since Christopher Columbus sailed here from Spain.

The Bible will be safeguarded at the local armory during its overnight stay. And a plaque will commemorate the fact that the large, leather-bound book slept here, said Robert Bodanski, past master of the Auburn Masonic Lodge and committee chair for the weekend's festivities.

"It's a very significant occasion for Auburn and Willard Chapel," Bodanski said. "People ought to come out for it, if for nothing else, out of curiosity.

The Washington Bible is legendary, say the Masons.

Organizers of the first U.S. president's inaugural somehow managed to plan everything precisely — everything, that is, except for a Bible.

Washington owned no Bible himself, since his was captured at the Battle of Paoli near Valley Forge, Pennsylvania. That Bible has been displayed since at a museum in Bodmin, England, the Masons say.

The only Bible suitable for the occasion — church Bibles were considered unacceptable to the multidenominational first Congress — was the Masonic alter Bible of St. John's Lodge in New York City, a King James version printed in London in 1767. It is that Bible that will visit Auburn Oct. 10 and 11.