Look back: Weedsport appeals ruling allowing student with disability in sports

Aug. 30, 1996

WEEDSPORT — Salvatore Leonardi may not participate in interscholastic athletics after all.

The Weedsport School District has appealed Supreme Court Judge Robert A. Contiguglia's August ruling ordering the district to allow the 19-year-old student with a learning disability to participate in non-contact sports during his senior year.

Yesterday, the school's attorney, Matthew R. Fletcher, confirmed that a motion had been filed with the Fourth Appellate Court in Rochester.

While Fletcher declined to discuss the details of the appeal, he did say it would prevent Leonardi from continuing to practice and participate in the school's sports programs.

The district will have up to 45 days to present its case to the appellate court and the appeal process could take up to nine months.

Contiguglia's Aug. 20 ruling came after Leonardi's parents, Salvatore and Beatrice, took the district to court over their refusal to allow their son to participate in sports.

Citing state Department of Education regulations, the Weedsport district argued that it is prohibited from allowing students who reach the age of 19 before entering their senior year to participate in interscholastic athletics.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0