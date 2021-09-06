Look back: Weedsport appeals ruling on student athlete

Sept. 6, 1996

WEEDSPORT — School district administrators saw a simple choice in the wake of a judge's order to let an over-age high school athlete compete: appeal the ruling or face forfeiting the cross-country season.

Yesterday the administration defended the decision to appeal Supreme Court Judge Robert A. Contiguglia's Aug. 6 ruling to allow a 19-year-old student with learning disabilities to participate in interscholastic athletics.

The school's Aug. 27 appeal to the 4th Appellate Court in Rochester was in response to Contiguglia's order to put senior Salvatore Leonardi III back on the school's sports teams.

"For us, it's never been an issue of an individual student, or students with disabilities," said Superintendent of Schools Gary A. Gilchrist. "There are larger issues at stake."

Gilchrist said the district was abiding by rules set by the state commissioner of education, the state Education Department and the school's local Section Three athletic league, which prohibit students who reach the age of 19 before September from participating in interscholastic athletics.

"We have to draw the line somewhere about when kids can start athletics and when they can finish," he said. "I agree with the rule. It's there for a reason. If a kid turns 19 before September, he should not participate."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

