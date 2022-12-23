 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOOK BACK

Look back: Weedsport businesses want law to holster BBs

Dec. 16, 1992

WEEDSPORT — Alarmed and incensed by renewed BB gun attacks on their windows, business owners here are clamoring for stepped-up police investigations and may offer a reward to help find the perpetrators.

Though no one has been hurt, expensive windows in several shops and government offices have been pelleted with BBs during the last year. In the last week alone, the gunslingers have hit at least two local businesses.

At least one owner worries that someone will get injured if the shootings aren’t stopped.

Dale Biss, owner of DB’s Drive-In, said he discovered the large pane of glass in his building's front door shattered Monday morning. Fults Furniture also lost a glass door to the marauder.

Garbage haulers reported the damage to the North Seneca Street buildings to village hall earlier that morning, said Deputy Clerk Sue Lamphere.

“It’s the fifth time we’ve been shot at," said Jack Kieffer, a Fults salesman. “Weedsport has a serious problem. The merchants should get together and meet with the mayor and law enforcement to curtail the problem.”

— Compiled by David Wilcox

