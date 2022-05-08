Look back: Weedsport principal suggests ripping out objectionable parts of book

May 8, 1997

WEEDSPORT — Like its porcine characters, Robert Newton Peck's book "A Day No Pigs Would Die" is in danger of being carved up.

In a surprise move to resolve a dispute over the book, Weedsport Middle School Principal Richard Mabbett suggested parents opposing Peck's novel simply remove pages they find offensive.

Mabbett could not be reached for comment Wednesday. But Nelson Bauersfield, Weedsport high school principal, verified Mabbett's suggestion to remove pages from the book.

"I believe Mr. Mabbett suggested that parents opposing the book could buy their own copies and remove the objectionable pages if they wanted to do so," he said.

But Jesse Harvey, the parent whose objection to the novel started the dispute several months ago, said Mabbett's proposal does not make sense.

"I have no idea why the school district would suggest ripping out pages because it's just avoiding the issue and doesn't solve anything," said Harvey, who considers part of the book too graphic for her two seventh grade sons.

Peck's novel deals with his life growing up on a Vermont farm where his father earned a living butchering hogs.

Harvey has objected to a section of the book dealing with hogs mating.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0