Feb. 22, 1993

Herb Upfold brought a new kind of racing to town last year.

That's when the 32-year-old entrepreneur, who already ran his own drywall company, launched the Weedsport Raceway, which houses a slot-car race track in the basement of his Erie Drive office building.

Upfold says that, outside of Syracuse, his raceway offers the only slot-car racing in the area. The Weedsport raceway features miniature, electrically controlled cars that run on an eight-lane track.

It's been open for just over two months, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. weeknights and from noon to 9 p.m. on weekends. Though Upfold admits he thought the race track would take off a big faster than it has, he says it's holding its own and earning money every day.

"It's been a pretty good hit here in Weedsport," he said last week.

"There's nothing for anyone to do in the winter, unless you're going to a school function."

When the area got socked by the season's worst snowstorm last Tuesday, Upfold said he didn't think he'd get any business. But four people braved the elements, trekking from Auburn to race their cars on the indoor track.

People get hooked, he said.

That's what happened to him when he played at the track in Fairmount. "I ended up setting up my own track."

Upfold said his customers range in age from 6 to 50, and sometimes whole families come in to race cars on the 900-square-foot track.