Look back: Weedsport school district keeps book after parent complaint

Feb. 16, 1997

WEEDSPORT — The book "A Day No Pigs Would Die" will have a better fate than many of the porcine characters it portrays.

The Weedsport Central School District announced Friday that a seven-member committee has recommended the book be retained as part of the middle school curriculum.

The committee met several times to review the book after a parent complained in December, saying that certain scenes in Robert Newton Peck's story were too graphic for her twin seventh-grade sons.

"We went through a thorough review process," said district Superintendent Gary Gilchrist. "My decision is to support the recommendation of the committee that the book is appropriate and should continue to be used for instructional purposes."

The committee's recommendation was in response to the Dec. 9 complaint by parent Jesse M. Harvey, who questioned the use of the book in instructor Judy Weston's class.

Peck's autobiographical novel deals with growing up on a Vermont farm in the 1920s where his father made a living butchering pigs to put food on the family's table.

The book contains several graphic scenes concerning mating and the butchering of a pet pig.

Harvey said she did not think it was appropriate reading for her sons Paul and Richard.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

