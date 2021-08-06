Look back: Weedsport voters reject school's land purchase

Aug. 6, 1996

WEEDSPORT — Voters said no last night to the school district's request to buy land next to the high school.

The proposition was narrowly defeated in a 245-to-237 vote in a special election. The district wanted to purchase about 29 acres north of the school for $59,000.

"We're disappointed," said district Superintendent Gary Gilchrist. "We felt that the purchase of the property made a lot of sense for the future of the district."

The district had no immediate plans for the property, but Gilchrist said the acquisition would have given the district flexibility to meet future needs.

The district had a purchase offer pending yesterday's vote with owner Howard Frantz of Central Square.

Gilchrist had expressed concerns that if the district did not purchase the land, the parcel could potentially be sold, developed and lost to the school forever.

"Obviously we will have to live with the voters' decision," Gilchrist said. "Whether we used the land in five years or 10 years, it would have been an asset for the district and the community."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

