Look back: Welch Allyn announces $1.2M expansion

Dec. 1, 1996

SKANEATELES — Welch Allyn is expanding again.

The medical and dental diagnostic instrument manufacturer announced the good news yesterday afternoon.

The $1.2 million move will create up to 120 jobs at the company's state Route 321 facility, according to the company.

All jobs created will be in marketing, sales and engineering, not production, said Bill Allyn, the company's president and owner.

"If you asked me a few years ago whether I'd be expanding in central New York, I would have thought you were crazy," Allyn said.

Gov. George Pataki joined Allyn on Saturday in touting Welch Allyn's continued success.

"We're trying to create the type of environment where companies like Welch Allyn want to make dreams come true in New York," Pataki said. "We're seeing this type of investment in Onondaga County and all across New York state."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

