AURORA — Sonni Micocci came to Wells College for a weekend visit when she was a high school senior.

After spending a few days at the quaint campus overlooking Cayuga Lake, she knew Wells was the school for her.

"I came and visited and went to a class," the 22-year-old Micocci said. "It was such a casual setting. There was an amazing sunset. It was very peaceful and the students really embraced us."

Women's colleges in the United States were founded mainly in the years following the Civil War to give equal opportunity to females excluded from the male-dominated world of higher education. And women's college students have been contributing to society since Vasser, the first all-women's school, opened its doors in 1865.

Despite the vast majority of colleges and universities becoming coeducational years ago, the 83 remaining women's schools remain an alternative for many students.

Wells College opened in 1868 with 10 faculty members and 34 students. The school was founded by Henry Wells, owner of the Wells Fargo company. The school now has an enrollment of 370.

