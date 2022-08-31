Look back: Wells College enrollment hits 35-year high

Aug. 31, 2007

AURORA — The decision for Wells College to open its doors to men two years ago was immediately marked by an increase in enrollment; this year's trend is no different.

Wells welcomed 176 first-year and 43 transfer students to its campus this year, bringing its overall enrollment to 550, 10 more than last year, its largest enrollment since 1972, according to Kelly Tehan, the college's director of publications and media relations.

“Coeducation was really a huge shift for us,” said Susan Sloan, director of admissions. “We're finding more and more students are seeing it as a more appealing option. Coeducational enrollment has been a very positive change.”

Before turning coed, Wells received about 400 applications a year, Sloan said. This year alone Wells has received 1,147 applications.

And Wells is looking to get even bigger. The college is looking to increase enrollment to 600, a number Sloan sees reachable in two years. That enrollment would put the current facility at capacity, she said.

“Growth in the future is possible,” she said, “but this is the first benchmark.”

What will not grow as enrollment continues to increase is the percentage of male students, she said.

Currently Wells is 25 percent male, and Sloan does not see that number going beyond 30 percent.

“We'll always be a majority female institution,” she said. “And we're fine with that.”

Another component to this increase in enrollment is the emphasis placed on the Off Campus Study program, which sends Wells students and students from other institutions to affiliated American and international programs.

“It's important for us in terms of enrollment management to have people off campus every semester,” Sloan said.

About 40 students this year will be spending the spring semester off campus in various American and international programs - including two program additions, one in Mumbai, India, for gender studies and the other in Zaragoza, Spain for language study.

The college has also added a concentration in applied physics based out of the department of Mathematical and Physical Sciences, an expansion of the science program to go along with the opening of their new science building - the first new building in over 30 years. The building's dedication will be Sept. 28.

Sloan said that building has had a noticeable positive change on the community.

“It's strange to see a building have that kind of impact on people. There's an energy around it,” she said.

Wells is not the only local institution enjoying an increase in enrollment.

Overall, enrollment is up one percent at Cayuga Community College, to 3,040 students, according to admissions director Bruce Blodgett.

Students have the option to enroll or drop out until Sept. 5.

“I think what has happened is that we are seeing a significant increase in students who have attended other colleges first and are now coming to Cayuga Community College,” he said.

There are 37 full-time students who transferred to CCC from other institutions, marking a 27 percent increase from last year, he said.

Online courses have also been attractive to students this year. About 38 more students are taking courses online - 184 students compared to 146 from 2006 - a 25 percent jump from last year, he said.

And the college is seeing more part-time students enroll. Though Blodgett does not have tangible data to show the cause of this trend, he believes that many people are seeing that there is a necessity to go to college while maintaining a job. CCC does not require a specific number of courses or credit hours part-time students need to take each semester.

Blodgett wants to continue the trend and increase future enrollment. He will be doing this through community marketing and working through area schools. He is also looking to attract a larger adult student population, he said.

Increased enrollment, beyond benefiting the community, has a financial impact on the college.

“Financially it's good because our budget is based on enrollment,” he said. “When you get numbers higher than last year you have more resources to go around. It's a win-win situation.”