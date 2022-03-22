Look back: West Barrier Bar in northern Cayuga County changes hands

March 22, 2007

Both the village of Fair Haven and town of Sterling recently have agreed to obtain ownership of the 15-acre West Barrier Bar from Cayuga County, and the county's parks commissioners now officially support the plan.

Together, both municipalities created a proposal to obtain ownership of the land after a five-year transition period.

Three Fair Haven-Sterling Joint Exploratory Committee members attended the Cayuga County Parks Commission meeting Tuesday night to discuss the plan and seek support from commissioners.

Unanimously, commissioners agreed to support the proposal, which includes creating a park steward position and issuing parking stickers to county residents.

“I love the sounds of cooperation. I wish we could use this as a model in other places,” said Legislator Michele Sedor, D-Sennett.

Vandalism and violence have transformed this 15 acres of land between Lake Ontario and Little Sodus Bay into a nuisance area. By placing bar ownership in the hands of local municipalities, commissioners agreed that the park can be better managed.

“The West Barrier Bar should remain in the public domain, should be given the care and protection that will sustain its beauty and character,” exploratory committee members wrote in their proposal.

Included in the five-year transition, both municipalities plan to hire a steward to maintain the park, implement trash collection and issue parking stickers to all county residents.

Committee members also plan to install portable bathrooms, improve lighting and the parking area.

“It's a five-year plan and we'll maintain our $4,000 commitment from the county,” said Gary Duckett, director of parks and trails.

Committee members plan to raise money for improvements through fundraising and a one-time town and village contribution of $6,250 each.

Following approval of the proposal by commissioners, Duckett said he will direct the proposal to the county attorney and then to the public works committee.

“I know public works seems supportive of it. We just need to assure the ownership change is legal,” Duckett said. “ I don't see any reason why we can't do this cooperative effort.”

