Look back: White supremacists want Auburn command post

Sept. 20, 1992

A band of white supremacists claiming to be nonviolent migrated to Auburn a week ago, ordered, they say, to make the city a command post.

In the aftermath of a shooting by one of the group's ringleaders, various members last week bickered about who is in charge.

All refused to say how many local adherents the party has, but agree they are looking for more.

The group — an offshoot of the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based United States of America Nationalist Party — claims to be interested only in promoting its doctrines of ethnic purity, aimed mostly against Jews and African Americans.

"We are not a skinhead organization," said David Hall, the self-proclaimed "unit commander."

Hall said the local party is controlled by the Philadelphia headquarters and is unaffiliated with Thomas Cool, a well-known local white supremacist. Hall said he's never met Cool. Cool disagreed, saying he met with some of the newcomers but is not a member of their group.

City police unmasked the local cell's existence Monday after one of its members — Keith Ernest, 25, of 3 Grover St. — allegedly shot his neighbor during a personal dispute.

In Ernest's apartment, police uncovered a cache of supremacist literature and an arsenal of weapons, including handguns, rifles, ammunition, black gunpowder, dynamite and other explosive devices.