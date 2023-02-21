Feb. 21, 1993

Despite temperatures in the mid-teens, people throughout the county turned out in droves yesterday to celebrate "The Hottest Weekend in 200 Years — Winterlude '93."

The hub of activity was Cayuga Community College, with other offshoot sites throughout Auburn, Port Byron and Sennett.

The college's Spartan Hall sheltered those who preferred to enjoy Winterlude from the inside. Non-profit booths offered everything from bicentennial sweatshirts and mugs to free pet identification tags.

Outside, the smell of chili permeated the air and snow sculptures decorated the side of the college's activity center. Across the parking lot, the tennis courts were transformed into makeshift arenas for volleyball enthusiasts, while horse-drawn sleigh rides and cross-country skis carried people around the nature trails.

But that wasn't the only part of the county that was enjoying the great wintertime weather.

Horseshoes were the big attraction in Port Byron, at Bill and Lottie's Riverside Tavern. This sport, gaining popularity around the world, was new to Winterlude. The event attracted 16 competitors for the singles competition and 32 for the doubles.

David Reynolds — a two-time world class horseshoe champion — oversaw the event while WPCX broadcasted live from the bar.

Reynolds echoed the sentiments of other Winterlude officials when he said, "We are real pleased with the turnout we got. Not only with participants, but spectators as well."