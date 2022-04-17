Look back: Women underrepresented in Cayuga County politics

April 17, 1997

CAYUGA COUNTY — Women make up half of Cayuga County's residents but watch a government comprised mostly of men set the rules.

Despite recent efforts to get more women involved in politics men dominate county boards by more than a 3-to-1 margin. Less than a quarter of governmental and school board positions within the county are filled by women. Some prominent women in the county say the time has come for women to occupy more high-profile positions.

"I don't believe there has been a concerted effort to keep women out of government," said City Councilor Melina Carnicelli. "It's just not been our experience to see women in those positions, therefore we as a community are not benefitting from all of those resources."

Women hold 23 percent of the seats on town, village, city, county and school boards within the county. There are 233 school and government board positions within the county.

In high-ranking county executive positions, women do worse. Only 17 percent of mayoral and supervisor positions are occupied by women. Aurora Mayor Joy Humes is the only woman to hold such a position in the county.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0