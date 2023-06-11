National Park Service rangers will share information about the opening of the Thompson Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church at a pair of public meetings this week.

An open house will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Memorial City Hall, 24 South St., Auburn. Rangers will be available to provide more details about the project, which is part of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn.

Following the open house at city hall, the National Park Service will deliver a presentation at 7 p.m. at the Auburn Historic Resources Review Board meeting. According to a meeting notice, park representatives will present information about the preservation of the church and parsonage.

The National Park Service announced earlier this year that the church, where Tubman attended services and the site of her 1913 funeral, will open to visitors later this summer. It is a significant milestone in the park's progress. The park was formally established in 2017.

The Harriet Tubman National Historical Park consists of the Harriet Tubman Home property on South Street and the church and parsonage on Parker Street. While the Tubman Home and National Park Service will jointly manage the South Street site, the National Park Service acquired the church and parsonage.

At a March meeting, the National Park Service provided an update on the nearly $5 million project to restore the church and parsonage. Ahna Wilson, superintendent of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park, said that the goal of the project was to restore the church to what it looked like when Tubman's funeral was held there in 1913.

Crews replicated the historic stenciling on the inside of the church, while a new 12-foot steeple was installed in May. The original bell has been removed from the church's tower and will be on display for visitors. A replica bell will be installed.

The National Park Service and National Park Foundation covered the costs of the church's restoration, which cost $3 million. The National Park Service paid an additional $1.9 million to restore the parsonage. The parsonage will serve as a de facto visitor center for the property and the park service will have offices on the second floor.

One issue that needs to be settled is how parking will be handled at the site. Parker Street has homes surrounding the church and parsonage, so street parking is limited. When it last provided a public update, the National Park Service said it was developing a parking and transportation proposal. One possibility raised by Wilson is having a transportation service that takes visitors to historic sites in Auburn, including the Tubman park.

For now, the plan is to have the church open during the spring, summer and fall months. It will be open in the winter for special events, Wilson said in March. The parsonage will be open all year.