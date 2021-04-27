New monument honors Elbridge soldier, others lost on flight 59 years ago

An Army sergeant from Elbridge is one of 93 U.S. soldiers and 11 crew members who will be remembered by a new monument that will be unveiled next month in Maine.

Sgt. Robert Bako was one of more than 100 people lost when Flying Tiger Line Flight 739 went missing on March 16, 1962, over the Pacific Ocean. The Lockheed Super Constellation was on its way to an air base in the Philippines, with a destination of Saigon, when it disappeared. It was also carrying three South Vietnamese passengers. The search for the plane lasted eight days and covered more than 200,000 square miles of ocean, but no traces of the aircraft nor its occupants were found. The U.S. Civil Aeronautics Board concluded that the plane most likely exploded mid-flight for causes unknown.

According to newspaper reports, Bako moved his family to Elbridge the month before he disappeared. His wife, Gertrude, formerly of Cato, lived in Thompson Trailer Park with their 7-month-old daughter. The family came to New York from Junction City, Kansas, and after his passing, Gertrude moved to Westminster, California. Bako was 31 when he died, and had served in the Army for seven years.

