Rob Lyons and Jeremy Workman were making their latest movie when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade one year ago.

Suddenly, their movie carried a new sense of urgency: Its subject is Assemblyman George Michaels, of Auburn, who after a dramatic floor speech cast the deciding vote to legalize abortion in New York state in 1970. Three years later, Roe v. Wade would make the medical procedure a constitutional right throughout the country.

Lyons and Workman's 19-minute documentary, titled "Deciding Vote," began screening at Tribeca and other film festivals this spring, and will become available publicly this fall.

Despite feeling that sense of urgency as they finished the movie, the directors told The Citizen, it didn't turn out much differently than it would have without the Supreme Court's decision. That's because "Deciding Vote" is as much about how Michaels became a profile in political courage as it is about the issue that inspired that courage.

"We wanted to tell the story behind the scenes," Lyons said. "George Michaels is a reminder of people who were career politicians in a good way, committed to good legislation and healthy democracy."

Lyons and Workman, of Wheelhouse Creative, said making a documentary about Michaels was suggested to them by a friend, Doron Steger, who would executive produce it. The directors were familiar with the assemblyman's story, but shared their friend's shock that it wasn't a "bigger part of the American historical discourse," Workman said. All agreed it would make "a great short film."

A Queens native and a Marine who served in World War II, Michaels was practicing law in Auburn when he was first elected to the Assembly in 1960. He was the first Democrat elected by the highly Catholic and Republican district since the Civil War, his son Lee Michaels noted in the documentary. George, his son continued, would also be the last Democrat Auburn elected to the Assembly.

George "knew how to serve his constituents, and they got what they needed," his son Jim Michaels said in the documentary. The assemblyman's record helped him win reelection five times. But in April 1970, he and his colleagues took up the issue that would mark, as he correctly predicted, "the termination of my political career."

Abortion, at the time, was illegal in every state. Seeking to make New York the first to legalize it, Assembly members Constance Cook, of Ithaca, and Franz Leichter, of Manhattan, co-authored a bill that the Senate passed 31-26. Cook decried the "abominable circumstances" in which abortions were performed, which caused the deaths of 367 women in New York City the previous decade.

The Assembly debate on the bill did not follow the partisan lines that define the issue of abortion today, Lyons and Workman said. For instance, Cook was a Republican and Leichter was a Democrat.

"We were blown away," Lyons said. "It was so different from our present day where everyone is so polarized, and so few politicians are able to think for themselves and operate outside party lines."

Believing that his deeply religious constituency opposed the bill, George wrote to a Cayuga County committee that he would vote against it. Lee said his father also considered the possibility that voting for the bill would cost him clients at their law firm. Lee practices today in Auburn as a partner at Michaels Bersani Kalabanka P.C., a continuation of the firm he started with his father.

In conversation with his son Jim, a 1968 college graduate and frequent demonstrator for social causes, George was even more blunt about the political necessity of voting against the bill. Jim told his father he understood, he recalled during the documentary — so long as his vote wasn't the one to defeat the legalization of abortion.

Finally, George discussed the issue with his daughter-in-law, Sarah. Then a senior in college, she told him that several of her classmates had undergone abortions, she said in the documentary.

"I was lucky I didn't have to face that problem, but I could see the look of fear in girls' eyes who did," she said. "I could see a change in him, it kind of opened his eyes. He had no idea it was so serious."

The next morning, George left for Albany. The first Assembly vote on the bill was 74-74. His vote, as if predicted by Jim, was positioned as the deciding one. Then, George asked for the floor.

"Many people in my district may condemn me for what I'm about to do," told the Assembly. "But ... what's the use of getting elected, or reelected, if you don't stand for something?"

His voice cracking with emotion, George asked that his "no" vote be changed to a "yes." The chamber erupted in applause.

On April 11, Gov. Nelson Rockefeller signed the bill into what was called the most liberal abortion law in the country.

Indeed, the assemblyman was condemned for his vote by his constituents. Letters read in the documentary by Cayuga Museum of History & Art archivist Rebecca Fitzgerald called him "dirty" and "traitorous." Others told him, "A man who lets his children make his decisions for him cannot be much of a man," and, "A disgusting display of emotion you put on for the benefit of television cameras."

Likewise, George's political career did promptly come to an end. He lost the Democratic primary for his Assembly seat later that year.

But the letters of condemnation stopped after two or three weeks, Jim said. What never stopped was the gratitude for George's vote, particularly from women.

In letters and in person, he and even his sons were thanked by countless women for decades. As the central New York chapter of the National Organization for Women wrote to him, "At a time in our history when it was unpopular to take a stand on abortion, you courageously cast a ballot that determined the fate of many women — women that will largely remain anonymous to you."

George later told his granddaughters that he took his stand so they "didn't have to agonize over this," Jim told The Citizen.

The gratitude may be stronger now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, Jim continued, and state law is the only source of protection for abortion rights in New York. The documentary explains how the 1970 law was an "on-ramp" for the Supreme Court decision that made abortion legal in the U.S. for 49 years, Workman said.

George remained proud of the vote that ended his political career until he passed away in 1992, a year after he was named a finalist for the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award. He was survived by his wife, Helen, and sons Lee, Jim and William. The youngest of the three brothers, William was a high school senior at the time of his father's vote. He passed away from cancer in 2007.

Jim, meanwhile, became a rabbi and lives in Rockville, Maryland. He and Lee have attended screenings of "Deciding Vote," and praised the documentary for its handling of their father's story.

"They showed how important the family connection was," Jim said. "He obviously was very troubled by it, and so it was the influence of myself, my sister-in-law and others who made it a moral decision."

Lyons and Workman hope to screen the movie with the family in Auburn, where a portrait of George hangs in the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center. He is buried in Fort Hill Cemetery.

"It's been so gratifying to see his legacy has stood the test of time," Lyons said. "He had to endure some pain, but his family has benefited and our country has benefited from his actions."