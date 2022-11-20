Ormie King: A dad's moving words for the holidays

I found these great letters in my archives. With the holidays soon upon us, and families drawing near, I thought you might enjoy them. The papers are yellowed and the print on them is from an old fashioned typewriter, but the sentiments are timeless. The author is unknown. Today we have a letter from a dad to his son. Next week will be the son's reply.

I hope everyone has a joyous Thanksgiving, surrounded by the love of family and friends! — Ormie

Dear Son:

I am writing this letter today

To tell you my thoughts after you went away.

I wonder if you are contented and well,

For cards you occasionally send me don't tell

Of things that a father is anxious to know,

Like joys you may find in the places you go,

Or troubles you meet as you travel and roam,

That all means so much to a Dad left at home.

Perhaps had you known the inside of my heart --

The way that it felt -- when I saw you depart,

You would have looked back after saying goodbye,

And waved to a Dad with a tear in his eye;

For you did not know as you faded from view,

That part of my heart seemed to journey with you;

And there in my sorrow, I wondered, my lad,

If you felt the same in your heart for your Dad.

It seems sort of strange that a Dad should expose

His feelings this way, yet a son never knows

What sorrows are hidden -- what cares are concealed

Within a Dad's heart that are never revealed --

What love and what joy that were never expressed,

That seemed insincere until put to the test;

And son, that is why I realize what I miss,

And tell of my heart in a letter like this.

The home seems so empty since you went away,

And some of your things I have left where they lay --

The necktie you hung on the back of a chair,

The book on the couch in your room, is still there,

The brush you forgot still remains on the shelf

Beside the small picture i framed of yourself;

Perhaps it is foolish to feel as I do,

Yet all of these things bring me nearer to you.

Most Dad's feel this way; yet they seldom impart

The sorrow that tears at the cords of the heart,

Because they are men and appear hard and stern

And don't show the flame of emotions that burn

For fear folks may think they are tender and weak;

Yet all of the tears are not outside the cheek;

And sons would be helped and be happier lads

If they would confide a bit more in their Dads.

And so, my dear son, when you write me again,

Just tell me each thought that your heart may contain;

Of joys that you share in the places you roam,

And when you intend to come back to your home;

And if you get tired of the things you go through,

Just come to the arms that are waiting for you.

This home holds a welcome for you, my dear lad;

With love, I remain,

Your affectionate Dad