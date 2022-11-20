 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: A dad's moving words for the holidays

I found these great letters in my archives. With the holidays soon upon us, and families drawing near, I thought you might enjoy them. The papers are yellowed and the print on them is from an old fashioned typewriter, but the sentiments are timeless. The author is unknown. Today we have a letter from a dad to his son. Next week will be the son's reply.

I hope everyone has a joyous Thanksgiving, surrounded by the love of family and friends! — Ormie

Dear Son:

I am writing this letter today

To tell you my thoughts after you went away.

I wonder if you are contented and well,

For cards you occasionally send me don't tell

Of things that a father is anxious to know,

Like joys you may find in the places you go,

Or troubles you meet as you travel and roam,

That all means so much to a Dad left at home.

Perhaps had you known the inside of my heart --

The way that it felt -- when I saw you depart,

You would have looked back after saying goodbye,

And waved to a Dad with a tear in his eye;

For you did not know as you faded from view,

That part of my heart seemed to journey with you;

And there in my sorrow, I wondered, my lad,

If you felt the same in your heart for your Dad.

It seems sort of strange that a Dad should expose

His feelings this way, yet a son never knows

What sorrows are hidden -- what cares are concealed

Within a Dad's heart that are never revealed --

What love and what joy that were never expressed,

That seemed insincere until put to the test;

And son, that is why I realize what I miss,

And tell of my heart in a letter like this.

The home seems so empty since you went away,

And some of your things I have left where they lay --

The necktie you hung on the back of a chair,

The book on the couch in your room, is still there,

The brush you forgot still remains on the shelf

Beside the small picture i framed of yourself;

Perhaps it is foolish to feel as I do,

Yet all of these things bring me nearer to you.

Most Dad's feel this way; yet they seldom impart

The sorrow that tears at the cords of the heart,

Because they are men and appear hard and stern

And don't show the flame of emotions that burn

For fear folks may think they are tender and weak;

Yet all of the tears are not outside the cheek;

And sons would be helped and be happier lads

If they would confide a bit more in their Dads.

And so, my dear son, when you write me again,

Just tell me each thought that your heart may contain;

Of joys that you share in the places you roam,

And when you intend to come back to your home;

And if you get tired of the things you go through,

Just come to the arms that are waiting for you.

This home holds a welcome for you, my dear lad;

With love, I remain,

Your affectionate Dad

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for Nov. 20, 2022

Happy 80th birthday to Tony Lupo

Happy birthday to:

  • Margie Palombella
  • Megan Proulx
  • Toni Fantasia
  • Bill Lupien
  • Jennifer Collins
  • Ginger Sheffey
  • Vin Gleason
  • Dav Mamuscia
  • Linda Leonard
  • Don Clark
  • Bill McLane
  • Shelly Bennett
  • Lynn Smith
  • Cindy Kirkpatrick
  • Dave Church
  • Leslie Leary
  • Brian Hockeborne
  • Sherry Cuff
  • Tom Nardella
  • Helen Metot
  • Joan Long
  • Jim Riester
  • Jessi Dugan
  • Terry Sullivan
  • Marie Didio
  • Jerry Sullivan
  • Mary Kowaney
  • Ernie & Gene Myers (twins)
  • Jim Tripicano
  • Nelson Jameson
  • Nick DeAngelis
  • Justin San Martin
  • George Spinelli
  • Anna Hlywa
  • Jordan Middleton
  • Carol Tripicano
  • Marianne Wilson
  • Willl Schwarting
  • Alec Riester

Happy 53rd anniversary to Maureen and Jerry Wetherby

Happy 51st anniversary to Sharon and Fred Westover

Happy ordination anniversary to The Rev. Felicjan Sierowicz

Happy anniversary to:

  • Bobbie and Mike Kukiela
  • Marlene and Bill Jacobs
  • Loretta and Ken Davis

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Richard M. Balash
  • Daniel J. Cherry
  • Margaret M. Decker
  • Rebecca Lincoln
  • Heather Nicole Nelson (Traver)
  • Anita M. Ryan
  • Carolyn Rae Bilinski
  • Frank R. Girvin
  • Thomas E. Bryant
  • Frederick Arthur Scholl

Today’s thought: I knew this was coming but I didn't miss cleaning off the car in the morning. — John Noz

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend or any other local Legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn.

And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements; it's best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion. Thanks!

Also, try as I might, I don’t always realize when someone on this list has passed on. Please let me know if you notice a name that needs to be removed, or if one of your loved ones has passed on and you would like their name removed. Please include their birth date. Thank you very much for your help!

 REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

