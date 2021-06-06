Ormie King: A fun story and some vivid 1960s photos of Auburn

Today we have a great childhood memory shared by Steve Fleming, as well as some terrific photos he sent showing life in the 1960s in Auburn.
Hi Ormie,
Somehow I came across your article with the old grocery store pictures and thought I would share a couple with you.
My parents, Ray and Joanne Fleming, had built and lived at 35 Copley St. from 1963 to August 1969. That's me in the red shirt at Hilltop Grocery with my AWESOME Spyder bike. Looks like it’s a Century 21 real estate office now.
My dad was the QC manager at the General Electric factory that made TV sets. I remember Columbia Rope. Seems like all that manufacturing is gone now.
Fort Apache (in my backyard) was built in 1967 or so. I kid you not, when they were repaving Wilbur Ave there were no houses on the lots directly behind us and they dumped a big pile of hot asphalt on the lot at the end of the day and left. Now Fort Apache had a dirt floor, which isn't cool at all. So I, with some of my 8-9-year-old friends, got some steel buckets and a couple of bricks and transported the hot asphalt into the fort, spread and tamped it with the bricks and now we had a real floor. Times were different then. Not sure exactly where the property line is in the satellite photo but it's possible that the remains of that floor can be seen at 42°54'54.0"N 76°32'59.7"W.
Thanks, Steve, for sharing such a happy childhood memory and the 1960s Auburn photos. You are a terrific Legend of Auburn!
Catch up on Ormie King's latest Legends of Auburn columns
Ormie King's weekly column features the people and places that make the Auburn-area unique.
Today’s story comes to us from Pat Tamburrino of Auburn. It is a beautiful tribute to her father, William G. Stott, and all who served in the …
Today’s story is about one of the most accomplished people to ever come out of Auburn, and that is Bill McKeon. I know so many of you will rem…
It sure seems good to be able to visit our favorite restaurants again after our long quarantine! Here’s a few photos of some local favorites f…
Happy Mother’s Day to all of our mothers, the heart and soul of our families! Here are some photos to enjoy of some much-loved Auburn moms wit…
Today I have a terrific photo to share with you. It was sent in by Mona and Al Jackson and shows the 10th anniversary reunion of the Central H…
I know you’ll enjoy this terrific story that was recently shared with me; many thanks to the Lombardo family! And many thanks to Mike Lombardo…
Today's article is about a well-known legend of the Auburn tennis scene, Walt Schoonmaker. It was mailed to me just recently and the author is…
Today I have some photos to share of old school buildings that no longer exist in Auburn, but I know hold fond memories for many. Enjoy!
Here are some faded photos and wishes for everyone to have a happy Easter! — Ormie
In honor of March Madness and the Syracuse University Orange men's basketball team making another great run, here are some photos of a few loc…
Top o' the mornin' to you! In honor of St. Patrick's Day this past week, here are four faded photos to share of some of Auburn’s Irish heritag…
Auburn lost one of its all-time greats this past week, Billy Martin. He was a friend to all and I know so many of you will remember him with a…
Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.