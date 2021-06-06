Ormie King: A fun story and some vivid 1960s photos of Auburn

Fort Apache (in my backyard) was built in 1967 or so. I kid you not, when they were repaving Wilbur Ave there were no houses on the lots directly behind us and they dumped a big pile of hot asphalt on the lot at the end of the day and left. Now Fort Apache had a dirt floor, which isn't cool at all. So I, with some of my 8-9-year-old friends, got some steel buckets and a couple of bricks and transported the hot asphalt into the fort, spread and tamped it with the bricks and now we had a real floor. Times were different then. Not sure exactly where the property line is in the satellite photo but it's possible that the remains of that floor can be seen at 42°54'54.0"N 76°32'59.7"W.