 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ormie King: A fun story and some vivid 1960s photos of Auburn
top story
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: A fun story and some vivid 1960s photos of Auburn

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Today we have a great childhood memory shared by Steve Fleming, as well as some terrific photos he sent showing life in the 1960s in Auburn.

Hi Ormie,

Somehow I came across your article with the old grocery store pictures and thought I would share a couple with you.

My parents, Ray and Joanne Fleming, had built and lived at 35 Copley St. from 1963 to August 1969.  That's me in the red shirt at Hilltop Grocery with my AWESOME Spyder bike. Looks like it’s a Century 21 real estate office now.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

My dad was the QC manager at the General Electric factory that made TV sets. I remember Columbia Rope. Seems like all that manufacturing is gone now.

Fort Apache (in my backyard) was built in 1967 or so. I kid you not, when they were repaving Wilbur Ave there were no houses on the lots directly behind us and they dumped a big pile of hot asphalt on the lot at the end of the day and left. Now Fort Apache had a dirt floor, which isn't cool at all.  So I, with some of my 8-9-year-old friends, got some steel buckets and a couple of bricks and transported the hot asphalt into the fort, spread and tamped it with the bricks and now we had a real floor. Times were different then. Not sure exactly where the property line is in the satellite photo but it's possible that the remains of that floor can be seen at 42°54'54.0"N 76°32'59.7"W.

Thanks, Steve, for sharing such a happy childhood memory and the 1960s Auburn photos. You are a terrific Legend of Auburn!

Catch up on Ormie King's latest Legends of Auburn columns

Ormie King's weekly column features the people and places that make the Auburn-area unique.

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for June 6, 2021

Happy birthday to:

  • Sam Pucino
  • Brendan King
  • Tess Spearing
  • Bernice Davia
  • Todd Borza
  • Dave Moskov
  • Dave Fitzgerald
  • Lucy Srokosz
  • Peter DeBellis Jr.
  • Rose Hogan
  • Debbie VanDyke
  • Liam McLoughlin
  • Pat Rose
  • Kristen Bassett
  • Ray Bizzari
  • Dick Parker
  • Jeff DeFelice
  • Bernard Dickerson
  • Craig Coleman
  • Roseann Burke
  • Jamie Moore
  • Alicia McKeen
  • Gina Redmond
  • Ray Wisniewski
  • Becky Lawson
  • Christina "Tina" Tomasso
  • Ron Marlett
  • Liza Mizro
  • Cathy Ianonne
  • Jennifer Ambrose
  • Don Poole
  • Ashley Petrosino
  • Julie Angus

Happy 57th ordination anniversary to Rev. James Burke

Happy anniversary to:

  • Josie and Al Nicolella
  • Elane and Kevin Daly
  • Patti and Terry Lee
  • Marge and Leo Stack
  • Judy and Ted Parker
  • Maggie and Todd Riester
  • Kathy and Ron Marlett
  • Gina and Jeff Dugan

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Kurt J. Moe
  • Paul D. Farrelly
  • Daniel R. Cuddy Jr.
  • Susan (Simmons) Hare
  • Phyllis Irwin
  • George Justino, Jr.
  • David H. Meyers
  • Maxine Brown
  • William J. Green
  • Adam Joseph Tanner
  • Mark W. Finizio
  • Martin "Marty" John Passmore
  • Nirmal Sharma
  • Robert D. Blauvelt
  • Patricia Jean Harris

Today’s thought: My surprise cookout for my family was spoiled by the fire trucks parked in the driveway. — John Noz

NOTICE: The Liar’s Club meets every Thursday at 8 a.m. at Ann’s Restaurant on Grant Avenue. We are a bunch of old jocks who like to share stories of the glory days, hence our name. Please join us ... everyone is welcome! Great food, great service, lots of laughs. Wear your masks. Plenty of room to social distance as we have our own area in the back thanks to Ann’s!

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend, or any other local legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements (best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion). Thanks!

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Levi's sees post pandemic bump on trends, sizes

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News