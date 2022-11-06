Ormie King: A legendary leader for a special Auburn place

Today's story comes to us from my son Jeff, and it's a great one:

"The Dweller by the rocky road" is the meaning of the name Harlan, but we will come back to that. In 2017, I left Westminster Manor in pursuit of greener pastures, and when I left the manor it was almost at full capacity and set up for continued success for the future. Move forward to 2022. I was asked to come back and help them out , which I was happy to do. I loved the manor, the residents and the people I worked with; it had a real family atmosphere. However when I returned, I sadly found that it was not the place I had left and loved so much.To be frank, it was a place in turmoil. Census was down from 38 rooms to 22 rooms that were occupied, staffing was completely short-handed, many services that the residents were so accustomed to and loved were no longer in place, there was a drop off in the quality of the meals that were provided for the residents, staff were overworked, and I saw a genuine depression among the residents, which was heartbreaking to me.

Soon word came of a new executive director coming in to take over. Employees and residents as well waited with anticipation to see if things would remain the same or would they start to turn the corner for the better.

Enter Harlan Dunn, the new executive director (The Dweller by the rocky road). By all accounts from people I have inquired with from past places Harlan has worked, the meaning of his name suits him. Everywhere Harlan has worked he's encountered a rocky road, but more importantly he has been able to clear those rocky roads and turn them into smooth pathways for success. From the minute Harlan walked through the door at Westminster, he got to work, he took the time to sit down with every employee and every resident to get their take on what was wrong, what needed to be changed and what were the primary concerns of the residents and employees going toward the future.

Immediately Harlan brought in Joe Nadhemy to be the head chef and kitchen manager. Joe had an immediate impact. Quality of meals went up immensely, and Joe would take the time after every meal to go around and get the residents feedback on what they liked and didn't like, and showed a genuine concern for the residents' happiness with the quality of food they were receiving.

Harlan's next move was to secure a nurse case manager, something the manor had been without for a few months, and an absolute must for the residents and the manor. Enter Stacey Eckerd. I had the privilege of working with Stacey for eight years. She retired while I was gone, but Harlan was able to bring her out of retirement to help right the ship. Stacey has always had nothing but the very best intentions for every resident. It was a gift to get her back!

Next, one of the things the residents were missing greatly were activities, so Harlan went to work on that, and was able to bring in Kizzy Mitchell, a energetic young lady who embraces her position and who's main concern is the happiness of the residents and the quality of activities they have and enjoy. She truly loves and embraces her job.

Next Harlan immediately started getting the job vacancies filled at the manor on a daily basis to decrease the workload of others and to remove the frustration of those who were working ungodly hours to ensure the residents had what they needed and that positions were covered.

Finally! It was a new beginning. Harlan would convey that message daily: "The past is the past, this is a new beginning." And he talked, walked and put that message forward daily! When Harlan had his mother come in to help get things organized in the offices and paperwork, etc., a women who had 30 years experience in human resources, I sat back and took notice of his determination for the manor's success even more. He brought in the person he trusted the most in life.

Patrice Mancini, administrative assistant had this to say: "The warmth and love felt at the manor is incredible. Harlan has added so much happiness and wonderful energy to a place where seniors' safety, happiness and independence is our No. 1 goal."

Here is a quote from a resident "I love the new leadership and I love how he communicates with the residents."

My father once said to me, "You measure a man's character by the little things he does daily and consistently." I had noticed that Harlan would always park his car in the back parking lot in the very last spot, daily. Why did he do this, being the executive director? Putting others ahead of himself!

I have since left the manor, but this time I left it in very good hands with a bright future. It was a pleasure and a honor to have served residents at the manor. God bless you all; you're in great hands.

Thank you, Westminster employees and residents, for being terrific Legends of Auburn! — Ormie