top story
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: A pair of Legends of Auburn updates

Happy Sunday, everyone! I hope you are staying warm! Today I have some follow-ups I received to recent articles. I thought you might enjoy the additional information.

First off, I am happy to report that we have the names of almost all the kids in the “on the rail” photo from Steve Fleming (Copley Street neighborhood), thanks to Cyndie Seamans. She sent the photo to her cousin Ernie Case, who didn’t appear in the photo, but was able to identify all the boys anyway. Pictured from left are Steve Fleming, David Furnell, Gary Cuthbert, Jeff Treveal, Mark Sears, and the boy with the dog is Mike Coughlin. (My apologies, but I don’t know the name of the little girl in the photo) Thanks so much, Cyndie!

Next, I heard from a few people about some of the old-time bakeries in Auburn that I neglected to mention in a recent article. Gary Kromer reminded me that his family owned a very popular bakery, Kromer’s Bakery, located on North Street, just north of Genesee Street, which was wiped out by urban renewal. Gary said when people hear his last name (especially those 65 and older) they invariably ask, “any relation to Kromer’s Bakery?” By the way, Gary has moved back from Texas and lives at the Auburn Grove apartments, across the street from Standart Woods. Welcome back, Gary! And congratulations on your upcoming 70th birthday on Feb. 20!

Many thanks also to Mike Lawn, who found in the 1940 Auburn City Directory, that White Eagle Bakery was located on Union Street, two blocks north off of State Street. And also that Van’s Bakery had previously been known as Sally Ann bakery, before it was sold and became Van’s. Thanks, Mike!

In addition, I heard from Lanie (Willet) Pantori who had this to share: “When I saw the headline for your article in The Citizen regarding Auburn’s past small town bakeries, I was intrigued to continue reading. My grandfather, George Willet, owned his own bakery in Auburn at 7 Hulbert St. (though not mentioned in the article) and I unfortunately was only 4 when he passed at the young age of 61. My father (age 80) had fond memories of the bakery and delivering bread in his truck to local stores. My mom remembers being pregnant with their first child and helping Grandpa in the bakery with his bread, pizza and wedding cakes. Though we do not have any photos, I am reaching out to see if anyone does? The only thing I have from his bakery is an original bakery bag that I have framed and proudly hanging in my kitchen! If anyone has any photos or information, please contact me at (315) 224-6522 or email lanieree@juno.com. Thank you, Lanie (Willet) Pantori"

Thanks everyone for the great feedback! Stay safe and warm, Ormie

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for Jan. 23, 2022

Happy 85th birthday to Bill Shorey Sr.

Happy birthday to:

  • Hannah Bennett
  • Chris Courtney
  • Mike Collins
  • Trudy Colbert
  • Tony Gucciardi
  • Debbie Pinckney
  • Patti Lewis
  • Mary Evelyn Nolan
  • Madelyn Hesse
  • Jennifer Musso
  • Charles Dickinson
  • Bev Germano
  • John Klink
  • Kaitlyn Rourke
  • Lisa Middleton
  • Ellen Besner
  • Quinn Dugan
  • John Usowski
  • Lynne Hesse
  • Dan Colella
  • Kevin Stechuchak
  • Virginia Seneca
  • Tom Giltner
  • Lorraine Quinn
  • Andrew Marinelli
  • Angela Bergan
  • Mary McCarthy
  • Jack Burns
  • Jessica Dudek
  • Bill Clark
  • Mary DeCaro
  • Anne Gormely Fessenden
  • Kathy Ball
  • Bob Coleman
  • Bill Brahney
  • Alex Lepak
  • Joseph Soccio

Happy anniversary to:

  • Kathy and Brian MacDavitt
  • Helen and Bob Casey
  • Janet and Gary Rhodes

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Ruth E. Calandro
  • Sandra A. Evans
  • Keith L. “Kubash” Day
  • Eleanor Joan Burrows
  • Elizabeth Martellaro
  • Robert A. Green Jr.
  • Josephine E. (Brown) Paczkowski
  • Doris Cecelia Rose Carter-Godfrey
  • Joseph A. Liseno, Jr.
  • Douglas J. Griffith, Jr.

Today’s thought: My friend’s driving is so bad, the GPS said, “At the next corner, stop, and let me out.” — John Noz

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend, or any other local legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements (best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion). Thanks!

Also, try as I might, I don’t always realize when someone on this list has passed on. Please let me know if you notice a name that needs to be removed, or if one of your loved ones has passed on and you would like their name removed. Please include their birth date. Thank you very much for your help! — Ormie (ormie5king@gmail.com)

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

