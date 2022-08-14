Ormie King: A salute to Auburn Legend Grace Daloia

Today’s story comes to us from Linda (Daloia) Martin, and we would like to pay tribute to a great lady, her mom, Grace Daloia who is 101 years young!

Grace Daloia was born on Aug. 14, 1921, in Auburn, to parents Mary and Rocco Agati from Gela, Sicily. After attending and graduating from high school, she served in the United States Navy during World War ll.

She was employed at Red Star Express for 32 years and later worked in the records department at the Auburn Police Department and retired at the age of 91. She enjoyed traveling and went on cruises to Spain, Africa and Italy.

Grace has been active in several community groups along with singing in shows during her lifetime. She enjoys spending time with her children and grandchildren and is currently singing with the Silver Song Birds. Grace has always enjoyed life and it has been exemplified by her vast wealth of friends and acquaintances.

There was a celebration last night that included her son’s band, Ruby Shooz, and another celebration being held today to honor this great lady!

We’d love to wish her a blessed and very happy 101st birthday!

Thank you, Grace Daloia, for truly being a Legend of Auburn! — Ormie