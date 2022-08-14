 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: A salute to Auburn Legend Grace Daloia

Today’s story comes to us from Linda (Daloia) Martin, and we would like to pay tribute to a great lady, her mom, Grace Daloia who is 101 years young!

Grace Daloia was born on Aug. 14, 1921, in Auburn, to parents Mary and Rocco Agati from Gela, Sicily. After attending and graduating from high school, she served in the United States Navy during World War ll.

She was employed at Red Star Express for 32 years and later worked in the records department at the Auburn Police Department and retired at the age of 91. She enjoyed traveling and went on cruises to Spain, Africa and Italy.

Grace has been active in several community groups along with singing in shows during her lifetime. She enjoys spending time with her children and grandchildren and is currently singing with the Silver Song Birds. Grace has always enjoyed life and it has been exemplified by her vast wealth of friends and acquaintances.

Photo 1 - Grace Daloia.png

Grace Daloia

There was a celebration last night that included her son’s band, Ruby Shooz, and another celebration being held today to honor this great lady!

We’d love to wish her a blessed and very happy 101st birthday!

Thank you, Grace Daloia, for truly being a Legend of Auburn! — Ormie

Grace Daloia

Grace Daloia

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for Aug. 14, 2022

Happy 101st birthday to Grace Daloia

Happy birthday to:

  • John D. Boedicker, Jr.
  • Bernie Wallace
  • MaryAnn Festa Leonard
  • Jerome Butler
  • Lou Ann O’Hora
  • Dan Rabuano
  • Jeff DeChick
  • Bucky Wilson
  • Linda Kanya
  • Lorraine Seymour
  • Merilee Hill
  • Ann VanDyke
  • Faye Marion
  • Robert T. Clifford
  • Micah Elliot Lawrence
  • Judy Lannom
  • Sarah Bennett Lumb
  • Katie Homick Hutchinson
  • Sue David
  • Rusty Hasenjacker
  • Doug Selby
  • Robert Barber
  • Sam Vitale
  • Gino Alberici
  • Alan Fulton
  • Kathy Fulton
  • Don Patella
  • Bill Long
  • Margie Swartz
  • Ellen Kelly
  • Jim Vanacore
  • Joe Mitchell
  • Rose Patella
  • Ann Streeter
  • Dolores Dec
  • Mike Didio
  • Joyce LoBisco
  • Brian MacDavitt
  • Steve DePalma

Happy 50th Anniversary to Mary and Jim Kahn

Happy anniversary to:

  • Connie and Shawn Murray
  • Stella and Eric Bullard
  • Marilyn and Tim Donovan
  • Viv and Buzzy Richardson
  • Mena and Rich Hansinger
  • Debbie and Jim Zmarthie
  • Marcia and Tom McGee

Our condolences to the families of:

  • David A. Capone
  • Douglas E. Carey
  • Hazel M. Cook
  • Francis E. Kowalsky
  • Helen Dmytrenko
  • Janice M. Minturn (Murnane)
  • Clair O. Morse
  • Carmen J. Salva
  • Ruth Ann Wood
  • Charles J. “Chuck” Randolph
  • Helen Zamniak DelFavero
  • Rosemarie Bizzari Foley
  • Linda S. Tanner

Today’s thought: If you think it’s hard to meet new people, pick up the wrong golf ball when you’re golfing. — John Noz

Don’t forget to sign up by Aug. 14 for the Second Annual “The Coach” Bill Huther Doubles Tennis Tournament to be held Aug. 19–21 Auburn High School. Divisions are A+, A, B and Novice Mixed. Entry fee is $50/person, $100/team and proceeds benefit memorial scholarship. Contact Bob Connor at (315) 415-9068 or brconnor226@gmail.com for more information.

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend or any other local Legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn.

And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements; it's best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion. Thanks!

Also, try as I might, I don’t always realize when someone on this list has passed on. Please let me know if you notice a name that needs to be removed, or if one of your loved ones has passed on and you would like their name removed. Please include their birth date. Thank you very much for your help!

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

