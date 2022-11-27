 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: A son's letter for the holidays

Last week I shared with you an old letter from a father to a son, which I found in my archives. The paper was yellowed with time, the printing on it was from an old-style typewriter, and the author is unknown. Although it is old, the sentiments are timeless. As promised, here is part two, "The Son's Reply":

Dear Dad,

I am writing you this hurried note

To tell you I got the nice letter you wrote.

I'm sorry that I haven't written to you

As often as you have expected me to,

But that doesn't mean that your son has not thought

Of you right along -- and I know that I ought

To write you each day that life finds us apart,

So you could be sharing the thoughts in my heart.

I would have sent letters to you long ago,

Yet somehow I dreaded for fear you would know

That something was wrong, so what else could I do

But just remain silent and not worry you?

I haven't been ill, so that part of it's good,

But things haven't gone just the way that they should,

And I have found out in the places I roam,

There isn't the love that I knew in my home.

I thought that I knew everything about life,

Its troubles and pains and its worries and strife;

That I had more sense than most lads ever had,

And didn't need tips from an old fashioned Dad;

For what does a Dad know of love and its ways,

Or thrills that it offers in these modern days?

Those once were my thoughts, but I found before long

That you had it right, Dad, and I was all wrong.

I've found that the world is so heartless and cold,

And don't care a rap if you're young or you're old;

That friends are so many when money is shown,

But when it is gone you are left all alone;

For folks have no use for the one who is poor,

And don't even notice a neighbor next door;

You told me all this, Dad, but I didn't know

That you had been through everything long ago.

Don't think when I left you that day to depart,

That I didn't feel a dull ache in my heart;

I walked straight ahead when I bade you goodbye,

For I had to keep you from seeing me cry;

I knew that your smile covered tears that you hid,

And you felt the very same way that I did.

But when I come back we will say what we feel,

And all of your smiles will be longer and real.

Yes, when I come home and you see me once more,

You'll find me much different than ever before;

I'll take your advice in all things you discern,

And just be a boy who is willing to learn;

I'll listen and profit by all you suggest,

For this I have learned, that a father knows best;

So, Dad, overlook all the damage I've done

And write me real soon.

Your affectionate Son.

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for Nov. 27, 2022

Happy birthday to:

  • Liam McOmber
  • Dave Sperduti
  • Bill Fox
  • Peg Sage
  • Jeanie Lober
  • Maxine Mamuscia
  • Art Price
  • Jim Muldoon
  • Ed Kolo
  • Cassie Kalet
  • Bob Weiman
  • Dan Salemi
  • Sylvia Ballard
  • Ellohyn and Saadiq White (twins)
  • Luke Riester
  • Gretchen Prave
  • Paul Vanderpool
  • Mary Ann Anderson
  • Donna Murphy
  • Rusty Van Dyke
  • Pat Welch
  • Joe Rusinko
  • Patti Petrosino
  • Brenda Gray
  • Linda Ward
  • Danny Jeffers
  • Mary Jane Middleton
  • Sheri Cook

Happy 58th anniversary to Jeanie and Joe Lober

Happy anniversary to:

  • Donna and Don Quinn
  • MaryLou and Craig Sharpe
  • Marie and Mike Didio
  • Vonnie and Jim Meyer
  • Debbie and Jim Zmarthie

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Doris J. Beatson
  • Janine A. Currier
  • William Allen Delanoy
  • Richard Diehl
  • Virginia Agnes Smith-Hickey
  • Carl C. Grazul
  • Gaetano LoMascolo
  • John J. Luczycki Jr.
  • James Donald "Mort" Nolan
  • Tina M. Olmstead
  • Richard "Dick" Strecker
  • Marjorie Wallace
  • Ernest Wilson
  • Robert F. Walpole
  • Diane H. Hutson
  • Linda M. Wellington

TODAY'S THOUGHT: The best thing about the good old days was that we weren't old. — John Noz

SEND ME YOUR CHRISTMAS PHOTOS! Please send me your favorite  Christmas photos to be published here during the month of December! It can be  photos of your kids, grandkids, family, friends, your decorations, your  pet ... whatever makes you smile at this happy time of year! Just email them to me  at ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail to me at 5 Wilbur Ave in Auburn.

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend or any other local Legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn.

And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements; it's best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion. Thanks!

Also, try as I might, I don’t always realize when someone on this list has passed on. Please let me know if you notice a name that needs to be removed, or if one of your loved ones has passed on and you would like their name removed. Please include their birth date. Thank you very much for your help!

 REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

