Ormie King: A son's letter for the holidays

Last week I shared with you an old letter from a father to a son, which I found in my archives. The paper was yellowed with time, the printing on it was from an old-style typewriter, and the author is unknown. Although it is old, the sentiments are timeless. As promised, here is part two, "The Son's Reply":

Dear Dad,

I am writing you this hurried note

To tell you I got the nice letter you wrote.

I'm sorry that I haven't written to you

As often as you have expected me to,

But that doesn't mean that your son has not thought

Of you right along -- and I know that I ought

To write you each day that life finds us apart,

So you could be sharing the thoughts in my heart.

I would have sent letters to you long ago,

Yet somehow I dreaded for fear you would know

That something was wrong, so what else could I do

But just remain silent and not worry you?

I haven't been ill, so that part of it's good,

But things haven't gone just the way that they should,

And I have found out in the places I roam,

There isn't the love that I knew in my home.

I thought that I knew everything about life,

Its troubles and pains and its worries and strife;

That I had more sense than most lads ever had,

And didn't need tips from an old fashioned Dad;

For what does a Dad know of love and its ways,

Or thrills that it offers in these modern days?

Those once were my thoughts, but I found before long

That you had it right, Dad, and I was all wrong.

I've found that the world is so heartless and cold,

And don't care a rap if you're young or you're old;

That friends are so many when money is shown,

But when it is gone you are left all alone;

For folks have no use for the one who is poor,

And don't even notice a neighbor next door;

You told me all this, Dad, but I didn't know

That you had been through everything long ago.

Don't think when I left you that day to depart,

That I didn't feel a dull ache in my heart;

I walked straight ahead when I bade you goodbye,

For I had to keep you from seeing me cry;

I knew that your smile covered tears that you hid,

And you felt the very same way that I did.

But when I come back we will say what we feel,

And all of your smiles will be longer and real.

Yes, when I come home and you see me once more,

You'll find me much different than ever before;

I'll take your advice in all things you discern,

And just be a boy who is willing to learn;

I'll listen and profit by all you suggest,

For this I have learned, that a father knows best;

So, Dad, overlook all the damage I've done

And write me real soon.

Your affectionate Son.

Ormie King: A dad's moving words for the holidays I found these great letters in my archives. With the holidays soon upon us, and families drawing near, I thought you might enjoy them. The pap…