Ormie King: A son's letter for the holidays

Last week I shared with you an old letter from a father to a son, which I found in my archives. The paper was yellowed with time, the printing on it was from an old-style typewriter, and the author is unknown. Although it is old, the sentiments are timeless. As promised, here is part two, "The Son's Reply":
Dear Dad,
I am writing you this hurried note
To tell you I got the nice letter you wrote.
I'm sorry that I haven't written to you
As often as you have expected me to,
But that doesn't mean that your son has not thought
Of you right along -- and I know that I ought
To write you each day that life finds us apart,
So you could be sharing the thoughts in my heart.
I would have sent letters to you long ago,
Yet somehow I dreaded for fear you would know
That something was wrong, so what else could I do
But just remain silent and not worry you?
I haven't been ill, so that part of it's good,
But things haven't gone just the way that they should,
And I have found out in the places I roam,
There isn't the love that I knew in my home.
I thought that I knew everything about life,
Its troubles and pains and its worries and strife;
That I had more sense than most lads ever had,
And didn't need tips from an old fashioned Dad;
For what does a Dad know of love and its ways,
Or thrills that it offers in these modern days?
Those once were my thoughts, but I found before long
That you had it right, Dad, and I was all wrong.
I've found that the world is so heartless and cold,
And don't care a rap if you're young or you're old;
That friends are so many when money is shown,
But when it is gone you are left all alone;
For folks have no use for the one who is poor,
And don't even notice a neighbor next door;
You told me all this, Dad, but I didn't know
That you had been through everything long ago.
Don't think when I left you that day to depart,
That I didn't feel a dull ache in my heart;
I walked straight ahead when I bade you goodbye,
For I had to keep you from seeing me cry;
I knew that your smile covered tears that you hid,
And you felt the very same way that I did.
But when I come back we will say what we feel,
And all of your smiles will be longer and real.
Yes, when I come home and you see me once more,
You'll find me much different than ever before;
I'll take your advice in all things you discern,
And just be a boy who is willing to learn;
I'll listen and profit by all you suggest,
For this I have learned, that a father knows best;
So, Dad, overlook all the damage I've done
And write me real soon.
Your affectionate Son.
Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.