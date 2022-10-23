Ormie King: A tribute to Auburn Legend Andy Westee

Ormie, my name is Andy Giannino. I graduated from Auburn high, class of 1978. I was a member of the wrestling team. Recently a member of our team (family) passed away, Andy Westee. I found this team photo with a picture of him. The photo was taken outside the Standard Woods banquet/pool room after the wrestling awards banquet. The year was 1976. Pictured in the photo are, standing from left, assistant coach Tom Blair, Andy Westee, Scott Clifford, Ricky Granato, Mark Dellonte, Mark Brannigan, John Dellonte, Steve Netti, Jim Dunster, Vince Martinez, Kevin Jones, Jesse Clay, coach Steve Morgan; kneeling from left, Paul Catalano, Ed Wagner, John Petrosino, Mark Green, Andy Giannino and Brian Clancy.