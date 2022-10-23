 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: A tribute to Auburn Legend Andy Westee

  • Updated
  • 0

I received this terrific photo and letter this week in memory of Andy Westee and the 1976 Auburn High School wrestling team.

Ormie, my name is Andy Giannino. I graduated from Auburn high, class of 1978. I was a member of the wrestling team. Recently a member of our team (family) passed away, Andy Westee. I found this team photo with a picture of him. The photo was taken outside the Standard Woods banquet/pool room after the wrestling awards banquet. The year was 1976. Pictured in the photo are, standing from left, assistant coach Tom Blair, Andy Westee, Scott Clifford, Ricky Granato, Mark Dellonte, Mark Brannigan, John Dellonte, Steve Netti, Jim Dunster, Vince Martinez, Kevin Jones, Jesse Clay, coach Steve Morgan; kneeling from left, Paul Catalano, Ed Wagner, John Petrosino, Mark Green, Andy Giannino and Brian Clancy.

Many thanks to Andy Giannino for this great memory, and in honor of Andy Westee and the 1976 AHS wresting team ... so many familiar names and faces ... all of you great Legends of Auburn!

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for Oct. 23, 2022

Happy birthday to:

  • Giano Ruscio
  • Bill Marventano
  • Mary Riordan
  • Amelia and James Musso (twins)
  • Sandy Weiman
  • Christian Bouley
  • Tony "Butch" Musso
  • Susan Beck
  • Paul McDonald
  • Sarah Welch
  • Kelly Minde
  • Patrick Ockenfels
  • Peg Anderson
  • Danny Riester
  • Chris Catto
  • Larry Maxwell
  • Dan Cuddy
  • Michael Caruana
  • Jennifer Westover
  • Alice Jordan
  • Gary Coon
  • Ruth Herrling
  • Hannah McLoughlin
  • Dr. Michele Tabone
  • Cathy Leader
  • Dick Babiarz
  • Ruth Herrling
  • Deb Cameron
  • Dennis Shaw
  • Dick Guzalak
  • Marie Preston
  • Alayna Clayton
  • Donna Brooks
  • Wilbur Weiman
  • Gerry Cuff
  • Marlene Bryant
  • Bernie Audet
  • Tim Donovan
  • Angela Durfee
  • Doug Mason
  • Cindy Redmond
  • Les Robinson

Happy anniversary to:

  • Helen and Bob Gleason
  • Caroline and Phil Bauso
  • Deb and Tom Netti
  • Renee and Jim Campbell
  • Colleen and Joe Vasile

Get well soon to Fred Evans

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Mary Rose Allwood
  • Samuel Patrick Baliva
  • Deborah Ann "Debbie" Barron
  • Marjorie Ann Debottis
  • Mary Diego (Baliva)
  • Robert Mapes
  • Ralph Walawender
  • Celeste M. Scala Delaney
  • Marion H. Smith
  • Vincenta "Vinnie" Wheeler (Manzone)
  • Richard Farrelly
  • Gregory J. Kliss
  • William I. Bud Walter
  • Nora E. Leone
  • Leon D. Schram
  • Harry Church

Today’s thought: I will not be impressed with technology until I can download food. — John Noz

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend or any other local Legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn.

And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements; it's best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion. Thanks!

Also, try as I might, I don’t always realize when someone on this list has passed on. Please let me know if you notice a name that needs to be removed, or if one of your loved ones has passed on and you would like their name removed. Please include their birth date. Thank you very much for your help!

 REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

