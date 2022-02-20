Ormie King: A tribute to Auburn Legend Peggy Pease

Today’s story is a great one and was sent to me by Ron “Mickey” Pease, about his dear sister Margaret “Peggy” Pease, both known and loved by so many in Auburn. Please note that Peggy’s address is listed at the end of this story, and Ron said that any cards from her friends would be a real treat for her!

Well, Ormie, I finally found some time to write to you about my sister, Margaret (Peggy) Pease.

Peg was born on June 3, 1936, to Charles and Frances (McKeon) Pease. For some time, she and her older sister, Nancy, with our parents, lived in Liberty, New York, as Charles was a correction officer at Wooburne Prison.

The family moved back to the Auburn area when our father was transferred to Auburn Correctional Facility in 1942. Their third child, Ronald (Mickey) Pease, was born on April 1, 1942. Peg always reminds me that she is six years older than me. We lived on a farm in Union Springs with our grandparents, Frank and Laura McKeon, and Aunt Dorothy and Walt Bronson and cousin, Joan Bronson. In 1945 the family moved to Garrow Street in Auburn. Our father passed away after a long illness in September 1945 and Grandpa Frank McKeon passed away in December 1945.

After our father and grandfather passed, mom bought our house at 8 Dexter Ave. Grandma moved in with us due to the fact that our uncles and aunts and children shared a home on Delevan Street and did not have an extra room for Gram.

Nancy and Peggy both went to St. Mary’s school on Clark Street and both went to Central High. At Central, Peg sang in chorus and was in several clubs and was also an All School Cheerleader. Both Nancy and Peggy worked during their school years, babysitting and also at Doan’s Market on West Genesee Street.

After high school, Peg worked at Dunn & McCarthy Shoe Factory in the office for a short time. She then went to work for the law firm of Noble, Leary, Leary & Carson, and later at Leary & Lynch. She was a legal secretary for the firm for 42 years, until the firm closed.

Peg was known as the legal secretary who knew all the lawyers in Auburn, all the employees at the Cayuga County Clerk’s Office, and all of the bank officers. She worked with them all.

Until her retirement, she was a very active member of St. Mary’s Church. She and her friend Barb DeTomasso started the monthly “Pasta Dinner,” which is still going on today.

After 67 years on Dexter Avenue, she sold her home and now resides at The Home on Grant Avenue. Any cards would be a real treat for her.

Her address is:

Peggy Pease

c/o The Home

46 Grant Ave.

Auburn, NY 13021

Thanks, Ormie, from Mickey Pease

Thank you, Mickey, Peggy and the entire Pease family, for being truly great Legends of Auburn!

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0