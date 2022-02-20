 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: A tribute to Auburn Legend Peggy Pease

Today’s story is a great one and was sent to me by Ron “Mickey” Pease, about his dear sister Margaret “Peggy” Pease, both known and loved by so many in Auburn. Please note that Peggy’s address is listed at the end of this story, and Ron said that any cards from her friends would be a real treat for her!

Well, Ormie, I finally found some time to write to you about my sister, Margaret (Peggy) Pease.

Peg was born on June 3, 1936, to Charles and Frances (McKeon) Pease. For some time, she and her older sister, Nancy, with our parents, lived in Liberty, New York, as Charles was a correction officer at Wooburne Prison.

The family moved back to the Auburn area when our father was transferred to Auburn Correctional Facility in 1942. Their third child, Ronald (Mickey) Pease, was born on April 1, 1942. Peg always reminds me that she is six years older than me. We lived on a farm in Union Springs with our grandparents, Frank and Laura McKeon, and Aunt Dorothy and Walt Bronson and cousin, Joan Bronson. In 1945 the family moved to Garrow Street in Auburn. Our father passed away after a long illness in September 1945 and Grandpa Frank McKeon passed away in December 1945.

After our father and grandfather passed, mom bought our house at 8 Dexter Ave. Grandma moved in with us due to the fact that our uncles and aunts and children shared a home on Delevan Street and did not have an extra room for Gram.

Nancy and Peggy both went to St. Mary’s school on Clark Street and both went to Central High. At Central, Peg sang in chorus and was in several clubs and was also an All School Cheerleader. Both Nancy and Peggy worked during their school years, babysitting and also at Doan’s Market on West Genesee Street.

After high school, Peg worked at Dunn & McCarthy Shoe Factory in the office for a short time. She then went to work for the law firm of Noble, Leary, Leary & Carson, and later at Leary & Lynch. She was a legal secretary for the firm for 42 years, until the firm closed.

Peg was known as the legal secretary who knew all the lawyers in Auburn, all the employees at the Cayuga County Clerk’s Office, and all of the bank officers. She worked with them all.

Until her retirement, she was a very active member of St. Mary’s Church. She and her friend Barb DeTomasso started the monthly “Pasta Dinner,” which is still going on today.

After 67 years on Dexter Avenue, she sold her home and now resides at The Home on Grant Avenue. Any cards would be a real treat for her.

Her address is:

Peggy Pease

c/o The Home

46 Grant Ave.

Auburn, NY 13021

Thanks, Ormie, from Mickey Pease

Thank you, Mickey, Peggy and the entire Pease family, for being truly great Legends of Auburn!

Catch up on the latest Ormie King Legends of Auburn features

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for Feb. 20, 2022

Harry 87th birthday to Tom “Murph” Murphy

Happy 70th birthday to Gary Kromer

Happy birthday to:

  • Tom Weed
  • Dan Soules
  • Stephan McLoughlin
  • MaryAnn DeMaio
  • Nancy Platt
  • JoAnne Romano
  • Lucas Fedeshyn
  • Ann Forno
  • Dick Paulino
  • Matt Schillace
  • Mark Kukiela
  • Maureen Willis
  • Jack Speno Sr.
  • Susan Izzo
  • Nancy Colella
  • Marie Paulino
  • Sandy Zamniak
  • Brian Shaw
  • Honey Ross
  • Karen Pearce
  • David Stahis
  • Brian Balash
  • Betty Herd
  • Christine Kehoskie
  • Virginia Ostrand
  • Carol Lauzon
  • Linda (Hetherington) Kimak
  • Austin Ireland
  • Mike Helas Sr.
  • Millie Jameson
  • Ray Lockwood
  • Don Edwards
  • Janice Bartlett
  • Betty Festa

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Beverly A. Clarry
  • John A. Festa
  • Barbara E. Smith
  • Thomas Mitchell Weed
  • Ronald Steven Michale Perry
  • Randall “Randy” Coleman
  • David L. “Poppi” Huey
  • George Randolf Harris III
  • Joan Carolyn Pacholyk (Young)
  • Alan Dale Shellenberger
  • Michael J. Wilson
  • Gary Wellington Sr.
  • Camille Buttiglione
  • Mildred “Millie” Yeomans
  • Robert J. Atkins Jr.
  • Richard J. “Riko” Alcock
  • Barbara A. Savarese
  • Mona (Lussier) Schroeder
  • Barbara A. McKenna Ganley
  • Anthony DeChick
  • Christopher C. Seneca
  • Dorothy E. Smith

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend, or any other local legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements (best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion). Thanks!

Also, try as I might, I don’t always realize when someone on this list has passed on. Please let me know if you notice a name that needs to be removed, or if one of your loved ones has passed on and you would like their name removed. Please include their birth date. Thank you very much for your help! — Ormie (ormie5king@gmail.com)

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

