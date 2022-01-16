Ormie King: A tribute to Auburn's legendary 'Duke' Pagano

Auburn lost one of our all-time greats earlier this month with the passing of Mike “Duke” Pagano. Duke was known and loved by all of Auburn for his honest and genuinely caring personality. He was revered by the local sports community as one of the all-time greatest athletes and umpires/referees to ever come out of Auburn.

The following are excerpts from a story I did with Duke back in April 2003, and it’s my honor to share it with you once again. It’s guys like Duke Pagano that make Auburn a great place to live.

It has long been known that Mike “Duke” Pagano is one of the best all-around athletes to come out of Auburn, and it’s long been known that he has been credited with hitting the longest home run in Y-Field history, which is pretty impressive when you think about all of the great ball players that have exhibited their skills there.

Duke attended James Street School and then West High. It was at the West High playground that he honed his athletic skills. He credits the playground director, Betty Lacey, on having the most influence on his life. Duke said she was always filled with such enthusiasm and she was a great lady. As a kid growing up, Duke became a pin setter at the Roman’s alleys to earn spending money under the manager, Joe Catalfano.

In September 1953, Duke married his West High school sweetheart, Lucy Marinelli, who lived at the family home on 18 Baker Ave. Lucy attended Genesee Street School, then James Street and graduated from West High. Lucy worked at J.J. Newberry’s on Genesee Street and then at the New York Telephone Co., The Big Store and Chappell’s. Lucy would never tell you this, but in looking through her yearbook, she was the queen of the Liberty Ball.

Duke and Lucy first lived in an apartment at Duke’s family home at 47 Orchard St. for 10 years, and then bought 16 Cady St., where they raised their family. They have four children, all shown in one of today’s photos.

Duke was voted by his West High classmates as the guy who had done the most for West High. In addition to sports, Duke did it all. He was in the chorus, on the dance committees, became the city rope skipping champion by doing 132 reps in 30 seconds, and also the editor of The Tech, the school yearbook. He still laughs about Mr. Ray Davids’ print shop where they printed the yearbook. Mr. Davids would make all the guys wear orange aprons, which they hated. Duke was also the class president and on the student council and won the distinguished achievement award.

I was a freshman when Duke was a senior. Football was king in Auburn at that time, and the school bus would come around to the various schools and pick us up for football practice. I attended Central High and we were last to be picked up. When we got on that bus, we as freshmen, thought that players like “Duke” and Al Emmi and Dale Post were God-like athletes.

Duke was a hard-charging fullback with piston legs churning. He and his best man, Al Emmi, who was a fleet-footed halfback, led Auburn to a very successful season. The highlight for Duke was when undefeated Hornell came to Auburn and Duke scored two touchdowns to help end their hopes for a perfect season. Auburn also defeated arch rivals Rome and Ithaca that year. Duke went on to play one year for Cortland State.

In basketball, he was a deft on the court as he was elusive on the football field. He led the 1953 AHS Maroons in total scoring and average per game. He had a stellar cast with him on the hardwoods, with players like Jerry Secaur, Ed Fagan, Stan Fritz, Jerry Kroker, Jim Symula, Charlie Riffle and Dave Yantch to name a few. Quite a team! Duke was small in stature but well-built and he would defend his jump shot from being checked by raising his right knee to fend off would-be taller opponents. It was very effective for Duke, who led AHS in scoring.

Duke was a terrific shortstop for AHS baseball with a strong arm, good hands, and he could belt the horsehide out of the park. With Maxie Gentile on the mound, Duke went 4-for-4 to beat a strong Geneva High team and the AHS nine went on to have a great year. After high school, Duke played semi-pro with Auburn Taxi under coach Jitch Locastro, which also had Dave Giusti, Bill Huther, Bill Povero and John Pannucci on the squad. And when Duke took up softball, he hit the longest home run ever hit at the Y-Field. He went on to play with several city championship teams such as Auburn Taxi, Skyline TV and F&W Slayton’s, to name a few. Duke was honored by being inducted into the Auburn Softball Hall of Fame.

Duke put in 34 years of service at New Process Gear (New Venture Gear), where he set up cutting machines. He also umpired softball and baseball games and refereed basketball and football over a span of 38 years, and also served as vice-president of the football association. He refereed some great players, including Dorsey Levens and Pete Holohan, to name a few.

He recalled several coaches and teachers and said C.L. Williams was like his second dad and that he did so much for West High. Bob Dean, Paul Kleiber, Stan Symula and Harold “Ollie” Button also played a large role in Duke’s life.

Duke added that he has played with and met a lot of great people and his philosophy is, “We all make mistakes. Don’t take yourselves too seriously and don’t be a perfectionist, because they don’t exist.”

To Duke, Lucy and all the Pagano family, thank you all for being Legends of Auburn!

PS: As a follow-up to this 2003 story, in 2005, Duke was inducted into the AHS Athletic Hall of Fame, and in 2009, his daughter Terri Pagano Holmes was also inducted into the same – the first father-daughter team in the AHS Athletic Hall of Fame. In addition, Duke and Lucy could be seen at Holy Family Church every weekend, along with the Terri and David Holmes family, and they have always been a very active part of their beloved parish.

Recent Legends of Auburn columns by Ormie King Ormie King's weekly column features the people and places that make the Auburn-area unique.

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen

