Ormie King: A tribute to veterans advocate Nick Valenti

Today’s story is well-deserved and comes to us from Linda Townsend. Thank you, Linda!

"Honor to the soldier and sailor everywhere, who bravely bears his country's cause. Honor, also, to the citizen who cares for his brother in the field and serves, as he best can, the same cause.”

― Abraham Lincoln

Today's featured citizen is Mr. Nick Valenti.

I have had the distinct pleasure of working with Mr. Valenti since 1983 in various employment situations and on community service boards and in working with the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 704 activities and programs. Recently Nick was the recipient of two prestigious awards. The Cayuga Community College Distinguished Alumni Award and his selection for inclusion into the state Senate Veterans Hall of Fame in Albany.

Nick grew up in the west end of Auburn. His parents were Joseph Valenti and Mary (Cordileone) Valenti. Nick’s siblings, Michael, Judy and Lucy, grew up in a house filled with love and an appreciation for hard work and helping others in their neighborhood. This Valenti ethic continued as each of the Valentis matured into adulthood and continued in their community service and volunteerism.

Nick earned degrees from Cayuga Community College, SUNY Brockport, Niagara University, SUNY Utica-Rome and advanced studies at Syracuse University.

Nick served as a corporal in the Marines 3rd Battalion, 9th Marines Regiment, 3rd Marines Division in the coastal waters of the Republic of Vietnam. The culmination of Nick’s Vietnam experiences deeply impacted his life story.

Upon returning home from the Vietnam War, Nick began to realize that the Lord had reserved a place for him on this earth to work to help other Veterans. Nick’s credo is “Never again will a brother or sister be left behind.” He has fulfilled the words many times over in his work with veterans.

Nick has worn many hats in his life journey. He has served as a teacher, educational assessor and advisor at the Auburn Correctional Facility, director of administrative services for the Cayuga County Department of Social Services, deputy public health director for the County Health Department and deputy director of the Cayuga County Health and Human Services Department. Perhaps his most noted job was as the director of the Cayuga County Veterans Services Agency. In Cayuga County Nick’s name is synonymous to the word Veteran. In 1997, he was able to secure funding and establish Cayuga County’s fully funded ambulatory vehicle to transport veterans to access medical care at the Veterans Affairs hospital. Thanks to Nick’s foresight the program is still in existence in 2022.

He has been involved with more than 63 community projects for the benefit of county residents. He assisted the late Frank Bell in establishing the Cayuga County Vietnam Veterans Chapter 704. Through the years Nick and other chapter members have worked very hard to accomplish notable community projects and events. They established the first Woman’s Veterans Memorial located at the lakeside of the Emerson Park Pavilion. In 1999 Nick was able to work with veterans groups to bring The Wall that Heals to Cayuga County at Emerson Park. It was at this event Nick conceived of one day creating a Cayuga County Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Nick is currently serving his 10th year as the New York state central district director for the Vietnam Veterans of America. He has served as the American Legion post commander and the VVA 704 chapter president. He has been a member of the state Veterans Service Officer Association and a county service officer. He frequently represents Cayuga County at regional and national Vietnam veteran conferences and events.

Nick was my co-chair in bringing The Wall That Heals to Cayuga County. This effort allowed 8,000 visitors to visit the exhibit and provided an opportunity for many who would not ever be able to visit the Vietnam Memorial in Washington. The presence of The Wall also provided a sense of healing to the many Vietnam veterans and their families who visited. We had a volunteer crew of 300 community members and students who also participated in the four-day event. He was also able to have WCNY partner with the Cayuga Community College for a special screening of Ken's Burns Vietnam series.

Nick was instrumental in a 15-year project to design, create and make a reality the Cayuga County Vietnam Veterans Memorial and In Memory Program. Dedicated in 2021, The VVA 704 was also able to provide Cayuga County's Vietnam veterans with the Welcome Home Parade they never had. What was so fantastic is the Auburn and the rural community residents who lined the parade route. It was such a long overdue homecoming honor for our Vietnam veterans.

Nick has also worked with the Cayuga Community College CJ Club and Professor Theresa Misiaszek for 14 years to make the Wreaths Across America Program a success each December. In the summer of 2021, the VVA 704 again was able to partner with the college and helped to sponsor the Wreaths Across America Mobile exhibit.

The VVA 704 participation in the WAA with the CCC CJ Club also received recognition on the WAA Facebook page. The college telecommunications program students have also taped the ceremony for viewing on the ARMA channel. This partnership allows community members who cannot attend the ceremony to have an ability to experience the ceremony in their own homes or residents in an adult care facility.

Nick works tirelessly behind the scenes to provide significant opportunities for veterans and our community residents. His advocacy regarding the dire effects of Agent Orange on our veterans has generated results in the New York state government's response for assistance to our veterans.

Nick was the moving force behind the Purple Lancers Drum and Bugle Corps Memorial in the Market Street Park that also allowed our community to honor Sgt. First Class Brian Patrick Russell, who was killed in action in Vietnam in 1971.

Due to the overwhelming requests from our community members, Nick is currently working with the 704, Cayuga Community College, the CCC Foundation and community sponsors to request The Wall That Heals return to Cayuga County. He is also working on the creation of a Gold Star and Blue Star Family Memorial to honor the families of the fallen and those who are currently serving our nation. Nick has also worked with the VVA 704 and the local veterans organizations to create and sponsor academic scholarships for graduating seniors in the Cayuga County high schools.

Nick was also honored in June by the Cayuga Community College Alumni Association as an Outstanding Alumni of the College .

Nick is married to the former Patricia Bennet. They will be celebrating their 49th anniversary in August. He has been blessed with five children, 10 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

I am honored and humbled to have Nick as my friend and partner with the VVA 704 in planning projects for our community that honor our veterans.

Thank you, Nick Valenti, for truly being a great Legend of Auburn!