Ormie King: An appreciation of Auburn

The construction of Auburn Prison (now ACF) began in 1816. As New York’s oldest existing state prison, it occupies an ominous presence in center city. Within its walls, history has reached across the spectrum from the world’s first legal prisoner electrocution in 1890 to a complete 1908 staging of “Buffalo Bill” Cody’s Wild West Show, acclaimed by hundreds of shirt-sleeved inmates. Iconic “Copper John,” a statue produced long ago in the prison foundry, has observed it all from his lofty perch above the institution. Endless tales — from alarming to humorous — about the imposing gray building have circulated among generations of Auburnians.

The city’s place in history doesn’t end with Seward and the famed prison ... far from it. One of Auburn’s most noteworthy residents came to Auburn late in her life. After escaping slavery, Harriet Tubman (c.1822-1913) repeatedly returned to her native Maryland and courageously guided scores of her brethren to safety in the north. As a “conductor” of these perilous journeys via the Underground Railroad, it was said “she never lost a passenger.” As a clarion voice for Tubman’s cause, Seward arranged for her to settle in Auburn in 1859. From there she continued her abolitionist activities and went on to serve the Union Army in the Civil War as a nurse, cook, scout, and spy. In later life Tubman continued humanitarian work for her family and the needy of Auburn. In 2017, the Harriet Tubman National Historic Park was established for “The Moses of Her People,” just south of the city. Visit both the Tubman and Seward gravesites in scenic Fort Hill Cemetery, a few blocks from downtown.