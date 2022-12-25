Ormie King: An Auburn Christmas family memory

Around Auburn for Dec. 25, 2022

Happy 101st birthday to Helen Kukiela

Happy 80th birthday to Ron Gasparro

Happy birthday to:

Kyle Proulx

Mitch Proulx

Tom Cuff

Kathy Cowmey

Louise Farrelly

Tucker McLean

Jane Westlake

Bill Brown

Sandy Sciria

Steve Treveal

Sue Lepak

Joyce Stinneford

Jean Schminske

Todd Delaney

Carol Gamba

Vickie Holmes

Bob Usowski

Mary Foster Rowe

Doxie Sherman

Marty Buckingham

Debbie Rourke

Bob Butera

Justin Middleton

Kathy Taylor

Robert T. "Spider" Ryan

John Wasilenko

Jerry Wasilenko

Sue Wasilenko-Mott

Happy anniversary to:

Inez and Stu Bowes

Sharon and Bob Penafeather

Gail and Brian Hockeborne

Our condolences to the families of:

James T. Muldoon

Mark Joseph Rybarczyk

Stephanie Joy Carabajal (Basile)

Sandra P. O'Connor

Julia Helinski

Lillian Rose Kimak (Pankewsky)

Thomas R. "Tommy" Marks

Donald R. Waldron

Donald L. "Don" Defendorf

Karen M. Picotte

Anne Toles

Doris C. Panek

Today’s thought: Try to be kind and forgiving to one another for the new year. — John Noz

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend or any other local Legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn.

And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements; it's best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion. Thanks!

Also, try as I might, I don’t always realize when someone on this list has passed on. Please let me know if you notice a name that needs to be removed, or if one of your loved ones has passed on and you would like their name removed. Please include their birth date. Thank you very much for your help!

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!