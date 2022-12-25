Ormie King: An Auburn Christmas family memory

Merry Christmas!
Last week we had a special column about Christmases in the past from the O'Connor family on Auburn's Peacock Street. This week we are traveling just around the corner to look at a Christmas past with the Morabito family on Park Avenue.
Thanks so much to Melissa Morabito Geherin for sharing this GREAT photo with us of a Legendary Auburn family! Have a wonderful Christmas, everyone!
In this photo are, back row from left, Larry, Michele (Muldoon), Mom and Terry; middle row is Patricia (Robinson), Dad and Susan (Rusinko); front row is Michael, Melissa (Geherin), Nancy (Kavanagh) and Joe.
Chris is not pictured as he had gotten a new camera for Christmas and was the photographer.
