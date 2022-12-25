 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: An Auburn Christmas family memory

Merry Christmas!

Last week we had a special column about Christmases in the past from the O'Connor family on Auburn's Peacock Street. This week we are traveling just around the corner to look at a Christmas past with the Morabito family on Park Avenue.

Thanks so much to Melissa Morabito Geherin for sharing this GREAT photo with us of a Legendary Auburn family! Have a wonderful Christmas, everyone!

In this photo are, back row from left, Larry, Michele (Muldoon), Mom and Terry; middle row is Patricia (Robinson), Dad and Susan (Rusinko); front row is Michael, Melissa (Geherin), Nancy (Kavanagh) and Joe.

Chris is not pictured as he had gotten a new camera for Christmas and was the photographer.

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for Dec. 25, 2022

Happy 101st birthday to Helen Kukiela

Happy 80th birthday to Ron Gasparro

Happy birthday to:

  • Kyle Proulx
  • Mitch Proulx
  • Tom Cuff
  • Kathy Cowmey
  • Louise Farrelly
  • Tucker McLean
  • Jane Westlake
  • Bill Brown
  • Sandy Sciria
  • Steve Treveal
  • Sue Lepak
  • Joyce Stinneford
  • Jean Schminske
  • Todd Delaney
  • Carol Gamba
  • Vickie Holmes
  • Bob Usowski
  • Mary Foster Rowe
  • Doxie Sherman
  • Marty Buckingham
  • Debbie Rourke
  • Bob Butera
  • Justin Middleton
  • Kathy Taylor
  • Robert T. "Spider" Ryan
  • John Wasilenko
  • Jerry Wasilenko
  • Sue Wasilenko-Mott

Happy anniversary to:

  • Inez and Stu Bowes
  • Sharon and Bob Penafeather
  • Gail and Brian Hockeborne

Our condolences to the families of:

  • James T. Muldoon
  • Mark Joseph Rybarczyk
  • Stephanie Joy Carabajal (Basile)
  • Sandra P. O'Connor
  • Julia Helinski
  • Lillian Rose Kimak (Pankewsky)
  • Thomas R. "Tommy" Marks
  • Donald R. Waldron
  • Donald L. "Don" Defendorf
  • Karen M. Picotte
  • Anne Toles
  • Doris C. Panek

Today’s thought: Try to be kind and forgiving to one another for the new year. — John Noz

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend or any other local Legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn.

And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements; it's best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion. Thanks!

Also, try as I might, I don’t always realize when someone on this list has passed on. Please let me know if you notice a name that needs to be removed, or if one of your loved ones has passed on and you would like their name removed. Please include their birth date. Thank you very much for your help!

 REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

