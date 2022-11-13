Ormie King: An Auburn history book well worth reading

Today's story is about a significant and consequential part of Auburn's history, told by someone who experienced it up close and personal. The name of the book is "Conaty's — Use To Be: There's a story to be told," written by Mary Payne McCarthy of Auburn. I have read this well-written, heartfelt and fascinating book and encourage all of you to do the same. It can been read in one sitting and includes many great old photos.

For you, the readers, this maybe a human interest story, but to me it is the documentation of what happened to my family, living through the Arterial/Urban Renewal/removal years of 1962 to 1974. It is about the consequences of decisions, whether small or large, on individuals and families. It is an insiders view of what went on in my family during those years. It is not about blame or pointing fingers. In connection with the New York state Arterial and/or Urban Renewal/removal, I realize that during this period, 1962-74, in Auburn, over 300 hundred families were impacted by eminent domain.

This book is in memory of my parents, George Edward and Helen Conaty Payne, and my maternal grandparents, Ellen Mullally and Thomas Francis (T. F.) Conaty. It is for them. I would have loved to right the injustices and unfairness of the situation. All I can do now is to shine a light on it. They deserve so much more than I can give. The book is also for my living family and the generations to come. I want them to know their family’s history and what happened to my parents and my maternal grandparents.

The book focuses on the family’s historical events from 1962 to 1974. It unfortunately features the demise of a successful 55-year-old family business, T. F. Conaty Seafood, 45 North St., Auburn, through government practices/policies. What was and should have remained the fulfillment of the American Dream turned into an epic tragedy at the hands of the inept policies of local and state governments.

Would or could the business have continued to this day? Yes, but not as it was. We had a lucrative wholesale business with hospitals and restaurants, and at one time, a stand in line, around the corner, fish fry business on Fridays, and clambakes in the warmer weather. On North Street, there were discussions by various business owners to at least to some degree, go into business with each other when buildings with which to move were nearly nonexistent. Not much was left standing. The widespread destruction of so many buildings/businesses was inconceivable. This would not happen or so the North Street merchants reasoned. It was illogical for the city.

I admire the resiliency of my grandparents, parents and the North Street merchants. Being born in 1869, my grandfather, T.F. Conaty, had survived much: diphtheria, scarlet fever, Spanish flu outbreaks in the city; the Klu Klux Klan burning crosses when he moved to the east end of the city; wars, two of which were world wars; the Catholic Church rethinking meatless Fridays, other than Lent; economic downturns (even the Great Depression). But he did not survive his city government of Auburn, New York. My dad and mom, George E. Payne and Helen Conaty Payne, the next generation of the family business were left to face the dilemma. It turned out to be insurmountable. It was personally and financially destructive. Generational wealth stolen. The American Dream had been betrayed.

Thank you, Mark Divietro, Silbert Optical, Genesee Street, Auburn, for being there for Auburn and my family. Mark displays and sells this book ($10) at his business. Thank you to Ormie and Denise for featuring the book in your Sunday column. Thank you to Seymour Library History Room for housing a copy. A big thank you to all of you who have bought the book. I appreciate it and I am touched by your kind words and support. Another very big thank you to my family, Dave and Dave S., for your support, patience and love.

In closing, I want my parents and grandparents remembered. They grew this city. The following words from the movie "Gangs of New York" wistfully ring true for me: “For those of us who had lived and died in those furious days it was like everything we knew was mightily swept away and no matter what they did to build this city up again for the rest of time it would be like no one ever knew we were here.”

Thank you to the Mary Payne McCarthy family and T.F. Conaty Seafood for being truly legendary Auburnians. — Ormie