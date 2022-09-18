Ormie King: An Auburn legend on the federal bench

Today’s story comes to us from Linda Townsend and is about a truly great Auburn native, Tim Rice. Thank you, Linda, for this terrific story!

Judge Tim Rice’s accomplishments and biography are outstanding and quite impressive and I could not possibly cover all of his accomplishments in this article.

Tim is a highly regarded U.S. magistrate judge in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Pennsylvania. Although retired as of April 2022, he is not the type of man to allow any dust to settle under his feet. He has agreed to return on a limited basis as a volunteer to help out in the federal courts in Florida next winter and probably in Syracuse next summer.

In the early years of his education, Tim was a student of Gerry Martin. In speaking with Mr. Martin, he remarked that he knew Tim would someday be a great writer. At the St. Alphonsus school, Tim worked on the school newspaper creating a fact-filled and entertaining sports section for the school paper that would rival any column in the local newspapers’ sports coverage.

Tim graduated from Auburn High School in 1975. While at Auburn High, he was involved in numerous academic and extracurricular activities. He made a life-changing decision to attend Cayuga Community College to begin his academic career, earning his associate’s degree in 1977. While at Cayuga, he worked nonstop under the tutelage of the late Professor Blaine Moody to create and cover the news for The College’s Collegian Newspaper. Tim’s activities established and earned the Collegian the reputation of being one of the best two-year collegiate campus publications in New York state.

The lessons he learned at Cayuga honed his love of writing, researching and “wanting to make a better world,” which lead him to study at St. Bonaventure University and earning a journalism degree in 1979.

Tim landed a summer job with The Citizen. He also worked as a news reporter for The Observer-Dispatch in Utica. Tim’s journalistic beat found him covering city hall, politics and legal issues within the greater Utica community from 1979 to 1983.

Given his passion for writing and seeking to be an agent of change there was always a tugging in his heart to pursue studies in the legal profession. Tim’s motivation was based upon the multitude of professional experiences he gained while covering legal issues as a reporter. Tim rationalized that if he became an attorney, he would have more opportunities to help people and to accomplish positive results in our society.

Tim’s decision to attend law school was made possible in large part due to his devoted and caring family. Mrs. Rice took the initiative and became the “Wind beneath Tim’s Wings,” and deferred her career dreams of becoming an attorney and made it possible for him to pursue his law school dream and for them to have a family.

In 1983, Tim enrolled in the Temple University School of Law. While at Temple, Tim achieved the designation of becoming Editor-in-Chief of the Temple Law Review.

This accomplishment is no small feat in any law school. Being the editor translates into 60 hours minimum a week in managing people (peers and professors), coordinating articles, reviewing content, researching legal treatises and putting the publication to press in a timely manner. All this responsibility on top of a full student schedule of academic classes and being a devoted husband and father. Tim graduated Magna Cum Laude from the Temple Law School in 1986.

Upon graduation, Tim clerked for the Judge Anthony Scirica of the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit from 1987 to 1988 and in the United States District Court 1986 from 1987. Before being named to the bench, Tim spent 17 years working for the United States Department of Justice in a variety of positions, including as an assistant U.S. attorney. He served as chief of the Eastern District's financial crimes unit and chief of the public corruption section and chief of the criminal division.

In his quest to make a difference and to help nurture future legal professionals, Tim began teaching in 1990 as an adjunct faculty member at Temple University School of Law.

His specialty courses were Legal Writing and Research, Advanced Criminal Trial Advocacy and Evidence. Tim’s impact on his students and teaching peers had been so exceptional that in 2015, Tim was selected to be the Temple University Law School Commencement speaker.

On April 11, 2005, a new chapter of Judge Rice’s life began as he was named as a magistrate judge of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. He was one of nine judges selected for this prestigious position.

Despite his busy schedule over the years presiding over a wide range of criminal and civil matters, Tim always made the time to give back to his community and to our nation. In 2009, Judge Rice was appointed by US Supreme Chief Justice John Roberts to serve on the Advisory Committee on Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure for the United States Judicial Conference. He served on the committee from 2009 until 2015. The federal rules are guidelines that attorneys are required to follow in criminal proceedings to protect the rights of the accused.

In 2010, Tim received the Philadelphia Bar Association’s Justice William J. Brennan Jr. Distinguished Jurist Award for his work on a reentry program to assist ex-offenders. He was also recognized by on the U.S. Senate floor for his groundbreaking work with a program that he created.

I like to call this next accomplishment the legacy of the Honorable Justice Tim Rice. Tim co-founded the Supervision to Aid Reentry, or "STAR" program, to help reduce recidivism among ex-offenders. The STAR program has helped dozens of ex-offenders make a smoother transition back into society; it has also saved the federal prison system an estimated more than $380,000.

Utilizing volunteers from the court system, the Philadelphia Bar Association, area law schools, as well as support from local charitable organizations, the STAR program mentors ex-offenders to finish high school or college, find employment, and avoid a return to crime.

Thanks in large part to Tim's commitment, energy and vision, the STAR model is being replicated elsewhere around the country. Tim’s commitment to this program was unprecedented in judicial history as offenders were frequently required to report in person to Judge Rice in order to monitor their individual progress.

This program is now a national model that is replicated in every one of the 96 federal judicial districts throughout the nation and is considered to be a cutting-edge response to helping eliminate recidivism among individuals.

In April, Judge Rice issued decisions in two landmark cases: Ray V. AT&T Mobility Services and Regan V. Temple University. If you ever have the opportunity, please take the time to speak with him about the precedents that were established in these groundbreaking court cases. The decisions usher in a new day for employment equity.

Tim Rice is an innovator and well-respected jurist and has been the recipient of many awards and recognitions, some of which include: The Temple University School of Law Gideon Award from for his “dedication to the cause of justice for the indigent.”

As a role model he also worked with Philadelphia Reads, a literacy mentorship program for second grade students. He also was awarded The Hon. Louis H. Pollack Public Service Award from the Philadelphia Bar Association and the Clifford Scott Green Bill of Rights Award.

Perhaps one of Tim’s greatest personal and professional contributions has been to the many Auburn High School and Port Byron students that were allowed to visit with him in his majestic chambers when Mr. Martin was directing student educational field trips to Washington, D.C. To this day, students ask me why they can’t go on a Mr. Martin field trip to see Judge Rice like their parents were able to do while in high school.

He recently received an award that he is most proud of: the Cayuga Community College Outstanding Alumni Award.

Judge Rice graciously volunteers his time with numerous charitable Catholic organizations. He has served as president of the local Chapter of the St. Vincent De Paul Society and has participated in many selfless acts of personal and professional charity for poor people and those within his home communities of Auburn and Philadelphia. .

Judge Rice maintains a home in the Auburn area and has served as a guest speaker at various Auburn community functions and is a frequent guest at athletic events and an occasional guest columnist in The Citizen. He also proudly serves his alma mater as a member of the Cayuga Community College Foundation.

Judge Rice’s legacy lives on in those whose lives he has impacted through his work in the judiciary and community.

Thank you, Tim Rice, for being a truly great Legend of Auburn that we are all so proud of! — Ormie