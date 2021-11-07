 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: Auburn Christmas shopping memories

The latest new reports are encouraging us all to get our Christmas shopping done early this year due to delays in the supply chain resulting from COVID shutdowns.

I thought you might enjoy these advertisements from the 1950s, from some of our favorite local stores. Whoever would have thought back then, that instead of taking the bus or walking downtown, we would be ordering our Christmas gifts from a computer, while sitting on our couch, and they would be delivered to our doorstep!

Have a great week, everyone! — Ormie

Kalets
The Big Store
Check out recent Ormie King Legends of Auburn columns

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for Nov. 7, 2021

Happy birthday to:

  • The Rev. Lou Vasile
  • Terry Colbert
  • Nancy Smith
  • Miles Smith
  • Kathy Naumann
  • Karen Schmidt
  • Harper Jane Coley
  • Nicholas Mott
  • Carter Mizro
  • Sandy DiMarco
  • Terry Bennett
  • Dan Arquette
  • Diane Stechuchak
  • Kaitlyn Hlwya
  • John Langham
  • Dianne Wolczyk
  • Maggie Conboy
  • Jim Orman
  • Sue Chandler
  • Jim Musso
  • T.J. Gamba
  • Aubrie Goebert
  • Victoria Piccione-Mott
  • Gerry McOmber
  • Chris Stolz
  • Marilyn Kelly
  • Sandi Papalia
  • Adele Charles
  • Nancy Charles
  • Mike Picciano Sr.
  • Brian Rhodes
  • Dave Rabuano

Happy 50th anniversary to Fran and Jim Hanley

Happy anniversary to:

  • Bonnie and John Ford
  • Tammy and Jim Riester
  • Diane and Chester Weslowski
  • Karen and Ray Lockwood
  • Lynn and Matt Proulx

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Thomas J. Shamon
  • Robert P. Guzewicz
  • Aaron A. Robinson
  • Anita L. (Cristello) Emmi
  • John Douglas “Jack” Kirch
  • Eleanor “Ellie” D. Benoit
  • Joyce R. Beman
  • Lorraine Marie Patten
  • Barbara J. (Fitzgerald) Jensen
  • Lorraine B. Walter
  • Marjorie J. Wicker
  • Thomas Richard Sproull
  • Rodney A. Burgess
  • Warren Vitale
  • Charles Bailey Smith
  • Ralph L. Bradshaw
  • William R. Cunningham Jr.
  • Steven Gehr
  • Linda Marshall
  • Douglas C. Peacock
  • Dwight David Usherwood
  • Michael William Simkulet
  • Susan Marie (Watkins) Carter
  • Santo J. Caruana
  • Mary Kathleen "Kate” Erickson
  • Arnold F. Ciacci

Today’s thought: At election time I’m always disappointed when a liar’s pants don’t actually catch fire. John Noz

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend, or any other local legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements (best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion). Thanks!

Also, try as I might, I don’t always realize when someone on this list has passed on. Please let me know if you notice a name that needs to be removed, or if one of your loved ones has passed on and you would like their name removed. Please include their birth date. Thank you very much for your help! — Ormie (ormie5king@gmail.com)

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: U.S. Rep. Katko speaks against Build Back Better bill

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News