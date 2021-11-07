Ormie King: Auburn Christmas shopping memories

The latest new reports are encouraging us all to get our Christmas shopping done early this year due to delays in the supply chain resulting from COVID shutdowns.

I thought you might enjoy these advertisements from the 1950s, from some of our favorite local stores. Whoever would have thought back then, that instead of taking the bus or walking downtown, we would be ordering our Christmas gifts from a computer, while sitting on our couch, and they would be delivered to our doorstep!