Ormie King: Auburn legend Helen Kukiela turning 100

Today’s story comes to us from Sharon Bennett, and is about a dear lady, her mom, who turns 100 years old tomorrow! Happy birthday and Merry Christmas, Helen! Thank you for being a really great Legend of Auburn!

My mother, Helen Kukiela, will be 100 years old on December 27! A centenarian ... only 0.0173% of Americans live to be 100. Here is the story of her life!

My mother was born in Starina, Czechoslovakia, the youngest of four. She came to America with village people to Ellis Island in 1937, 15 years old. She traveled to Binghamton and lived with her older sister, Mary Kostun. She learned English and then came to Auburn to find work. When she moved to Auburn, she lived upstairs directly across from where I live now, which belonged to my mother in law!

My mother was a hard worker, retiring from Columbian Rope and later as a cleaner at Consolidated Scrap. She enjoyed gardening vegetables and canning, and growing flowers. She crocheted many afghans and tatted doilies and tablecloths. She taught me to sew. She loved to bake and cook and kept the Polish traditions alive in our home, making pierogi, golumpki, babka and chrusti.

At age 27 she married my father, Alvin, and had three children, Jim, Bill and me. An important part of her life was daily Mass and praying the rosary. She walked to Mass for many years until she was 90. God has blessed her with a long and healthy life as she celebrates this 100th birthday!

Happy Birthday Mama, Babcia, Grandma! — Sharon Bennett

PS: I also received this nice message from Sue Marullo, and she was also suggesting a story about Helen:

"A delightful lady and a big heart and love of Jesus! A life worth noting! The world’s historic events for the past 100 years are mind boggling and she has had them touch her life in one way or another. She has touched my life just meeting her and hearing some of her personal stories. She was always at St. Hyacinth’s daily Mass. I have been given a gift of grace by Helen. She has truly lived the faith. As she told me once, ‘Jesus helps me everyday. I will keep in coming to church (Mass) as long as my legs will let me.'"

If you would like to join in the celebration for Helen, please send her a birthday card to 188 Seymour St. in Auburn. Thanks!

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

