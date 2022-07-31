Ormie King: Auburn Legend Mike Ricci shares his story

Today’s story comes to us from Mike Ricci about his new book, “Mikey’s World,” the story of his life, available on Amazon. His new book is inexpensive, and many local people are mentioned in it. Thanks, Mike, for sharing this news with us! I’d also like to give a shout-out to his lovely wife, Pat, who is a great lady!

“Mikey’s World” is the story of my life. I have been well known in the area by contributing to forming two baseball leagues and a statewide spelling bee. I came to the Auburn community since I began to teach in 1970. I recently attained the age of 90 on June 13, and was born in Niagara Falls.

I attended Niagara Falls public schools. At the age of 14, I was introduced in the game of baseball that followed me for most of my life. While I was in my native city, I contributed to the development of children by managing 19 baseball teams in 10 years. I also established a local spelling bee for one year for the students of 14 Catholic schools in Niagara Falls, New York, and Ontario, Canada, as a junior in high school. I was an active contributor to the Cub Scout softball program. I was the student manager of the Niagara Falls High School Swimming Team in 1951-52.

The secondary purpose of this book is that I mentioned, by name, all of my teachers from elementary, junior high and high school, as well as many of my school classmates, friends, associates and former co-employees from Niagara Falls, Buffalo and Auburn. All of these that I had mentioned are extensive, about 250 people.

Beginning in 1949, I managed 19 boys’ baseball teams in the Kiwanis-Recreation baseball leagues comprised of four different age groups. I managed in each four divisions. By 1959, I was married to Patricia Eberle and during the course of our marriage we raised 12 children. After the first 10 years of our marriage we lived in Buffalo and when we were there, I graduated from Niagara University. I applied to and was hired to teach English in Auburn In 1969. After my work in Auburn, I taught at Caledonia-Mumford High School and later at Vestal, New York. I organized a district spelling bee while at Vestal there involving 100 students from grades six through eight. In 1973 I returned to Auburn to teach sixth grade at St. Alphonsus School (later called Blessed Trinity).

In 1974, I returned to my baseball roots and formed a baseball umpires’ group to officiate Babe Ruth baseball games. The next year I formed the Kids’ Sandlot Baseball League for the benefit of five of my children. It was the first-ever league in Auburn that was coed. Fifteen of the 60 players were girls. Later, in 1971, I also organized the Boys and Girls Baseball League. After 43 years in existence, the Boys & Girls League is still thriving.

I had an extensive career as a baseball umpire beginning in 1952 in Niagara Falls. I umpired for many groups in Niagara Falls, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Geneva and Ithaca, which culminated in 53 years of calling players “safe” or “out.”

Since my regular teaching, I have substituted in 10 different school districts in central New York. I had a penchant in telling a joke to capture each class' attention. Then, I would take attendance. It was one of the high points of my career.

All should find the book to be interesting and entertaining. The cost of this book is very inexpensive and many will want to see their name in print or see the names of people that they know. Those interested should visit Amazon.com to order the book.

Thank you, Mike and Patricia Ricci, for being terrific Legends of Auburn! — Ormie

