 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: Auburn Legend Mike Ricci shares his story

  • 0

Today’s story comes to us from Mike Ricci about his new book, “Mikey’s World,” the story of his life, available on Amazon. His new book is inexpensive, and many local people are mentioned in it. Thanks, Mike, for sharing this news with us! I’d also like to give a shout-out to his lovely wife, Pat, who is a great lady!

“Mikey’s World” is the story of my life. I have been well known in the area by contributing to forming two baseball leagues and a statewide spelling bee. I came to the Auburn community since I began to teach in 1970. I recently attained the age of 90 on June 13, and was born in Niagara Falls.

I attended Niagara Falls public schools. At the age of 14, I was introduced in the game of baseball that followed me for most of my life. While I was in my native city, I contributed to the development of children by managing 19 baseball teams in 10 years. I also established a local spelling bee for one year for the students of 14 Catholic schools in Niagara Falls, New York, and Ontario, Canada, as a junior in high school. I was an active contributor to the Cub Scout softball program. I was the student manager of the Niagara Falls High School Swimming Team in 1951-52.

People are also reading…

The secondary  purpose of this book is that I mentioned, by name, all of my teachers from elementary, junior high and high school, as well as many of my school classmates, friends, associates and former co-employees from Niagara Falls, Buffalo and Auburn. All of these that I had mentioned are extensive, about 250 people.

Photo # 1 - Mikey's World book cover.JPG

Beginning in 1949, I managed 19 boys’ baseball teams in the Kiwanis-Recreation baseball  leagues comprised of four different age groups. I managed in each four divisions. By 1959, I was married to Patricia Eberle and during the course of our marriage we raised 12 children. After the first 10 years of our marriage we lived in Buffalo and when we were there, I graduated from Niagara University. I applied to and was hired to teach English in Auburn In 1969.  After my work in Auburn, I taught at Caledonia-Mumford High School and later at Vestal, New York.  I organized a district spelling bee while at Vestal there involving 100 students from grades six through eight. In 1973 I returned to Auburn to teach sixth grade at St. Alphonsus School (later called Blessed Trinity).                   

In 1974,  I returned to my baseball roots and formed a baseball umpires’ group to officiate Babe Ruth baseball games. The next year I formed the Kids’ Sandlot Baseball League for the benefit of five of my children. It was the first-ever league in Auburn that was coed. Fifteen of the 60 players were girls. Later, in 1971, I also organized the Boys and Girls Baseball League. After 43 years in existence, the Boys & Girls League is still thriving.          

I had an extensive career as a baseball umpire beginning in 1952 in Niagara Falls. I umpired for many groups in Niagara Falls, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Geneva and Ithaca, which culminated in 53 years of calling players “safe” or “out.”

Since my regular teaching, I have substituted in 10 different school districts in central New York. I had a penchant in telling a joke to capture each class' attention. Then, I would take attendance. It was one of the high points of my career.                                                 

All should find the book to be interesting and entertaining. The cost of this book is very inexpensive and many will want to see their name in print or see the names of people that they know. Those interested should visit Amazon.com to order the book. 

Thank you, Mike and Patricia Ricci, for being terrific Legends of Auburn! — Ormie

Photo # 3 - 1975 - The Ricci Kids with Mike playing Sandlot Basbeall League.JPG

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for July 31, 2022

Happy 80th birthday to Fred Westover

Happy birthday to:

  • Peter Ricci
  • Kevin Leonard
  • Cindy Jessie
  • JR Colella
  • Tom Geherin
  • Doug Short, Sr.
  • Nick Fredette
  • Owen Middleton
  • Richard Gardner
  • Danny Clare
  • Dawn Coleman
  • Mike Tarby
  • Melissa Tarby
  • Linda Breck
  • Olga Cramer
  • Jennifer Connors
  • Kathy Marlett
  • Tom Tenity
  • Ashley Festa Finion
  • Bob Blim
  • Linda Kerr
  • Patti Festa
  • Michelle Daly
  • Jessie Musso
  • Peg Farrington
  • Mike Szozda
  • Kim Lowe
  • Mary Mohan
  • Roger Beer
  • David Eaton
  • Beth Deitrick
  • Serena Baroody

Happy anniversary to:

  • Marge and Chris McEvoy
  • Laurie and Allan Graney
  • Cassie and Bill Catto
  • Kathy and Fred Slayton
  • Annette and Dave Parker
  • Helen and Ormie King

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Joseph E. Fabrize
  • Carl R. Rusaw
  • Jo Ann Brennan
  • Gertrude Marie Bosworth (Mastin)
  • Douglas R. Brill
  • Allyse Elisabeth “Lisa” Daly
  • John R. Farrington
  • Pauline Kaczmar (Sawaryn)
  • Patrick Joseph Lawler
  • James Lawrence Maloney
  • Doris Ruth Mundy (Devine)
  • Todd M. Bundy

Today’s thought: You know you’re getting old when a recliner and a heating pad is your idea of a hot date. — John Noz

Don’t forget to sign up by Aug. 14 for the Second Annual “The Coach” Bill Huther Doubles Tennis Tournament to be held Aug. 19–21 Auburn High School. Divisions are A+, A, B and Novice Mixed. Entry fee is $50/person, $100/team and proceeds benefit memorial scholarship. Contact Bob Connor at (315) 415-9068 or brconnor226@gmail.com for more information.

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend or any other local Legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn.

And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements; it's best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion. Thanks!

Also, try as I might, I don’t always realize when someone on this list has passed on. Please let me know if you notice a name that needs to be removed, or if one of your loved ones has passed on and you would like their name removed. Please include their birth date. Thank you very much for your help!

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: More than 3,000 backpacks handed out in East Buffalo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News