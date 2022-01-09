Ormie King: Auburn Legend Pete Petrosino finally retires

Today’s story is a great one about Peter Petrosino of Pet’s Auto Repair. Pete has helped so many of us over the years, myself included, and he has always been known as someone you could trust, in an industry where that is not always commonplace. We sure wish him all the best in his retirement, and congratulations to new owner Steve Sholar Jr., who is taking over the reins from Pete.

After 50 plus years, Pete Petrosino, owner of Pet’s Auto Repair, is retiring. Pete started working at 7 years old at his father’s (Tony “Pet” Petrosino) garage, Pet’s Esso, on Clark Street.

In 1964 his father moved to Wall Street as the owner/operator of Pet’s Sunoco. In 1968 Tony and Pete opened Pet’s Ashland (aka Prison View Ashland), on State Street across from the Auburn prison.

In 1970, Tony and Pete opened Pet’s Shell on East Genesee Street hill. Over the years they sold several brands of gas including Mobil and Chevron, and serviced and repaired vehicles.

1n 1971, Al “Puzzy” Dunchak came to work for Tony and Pete, and worked with Pete up until the last day. Also, Richard “Crash” Nash has worked on and off for Pet’s for several years.

In 2007, Pet’s relocated to a brand-new location at 36 York St., where it still stands today as Pet’s Auto Repair.

Pete has sold his property and business to Steven R. Sholar Jr. and Kate Maguire. Steven has over 20 years’ experience in the auto repair industry, and Kate is an attorney who has also grown up in the family automobile business.

Pete is excited to finally retire, and is more than confident that Steve and Kate will carry on the excellent service his customers have experienced for over 50 years. The business name will only change slightly to Pet’s Auto Repair and Sales.

Pete would like to thank all of his customers and friends who have frequented Pet’s over the years. He may be hanging up his tools, but will finally be able to enjoy time with his family.

Thank you, Pete, for being a great Legend of Auburn and a pleasure to do business with all these years!

