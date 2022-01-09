 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: Auburn Legend Pete Petrosino finally retires

Today’s story is a great one about Peter Petrosino of Pet’s Auto Repair. Pete has helped so many of us over the years, myself included, and he has always been known as someone you could trust, in an industry where that is not always commonplace. We sure wish him all the best in his retirement, and congratulations to new owner Steve Sholar Jr., who is taking over the reins from Pete.

After 50 plus years, Pete Petrosino, owner of Pet’s Auto Repair, is retiring. Pete started working at 7 years old at his father’s (Tony “Pet” Petrosino) garage, Pet’s Esso, on Clark Street.

In 1964 his father moved to Wall Street as the owner/operator of Pet’s Sunoco. In 1968 Tony and Pete opened Pet’s Ashland (aka Prison View Ashland), on State Street across from the Auburn prison.

In 1970, Tony and Pete opened Pet’s Shell on East Genesee Street hill. Over the years they sold several brands of gas including Mobil and Chevron, and serviced and repaired vehicles.

1n 1971, Al “Puzzy” Dunchak came to work for Tony and Pete, and worked with Pete up until the last day. Also, Richard “Crash” Nash has worked on and off for Pet’s for several years.

In 2007, Pet’s relocated to a brand-new location at 36 York St., where it still stands today as Pet’s Auto Repair.

Pete has sold his property and business to Steven R. Sholar Jr. and Kate Maguire. Steven has over 20 years’ experience in the auto repair industry, and Kate is an attorney who has also grown up in the family automobile business.

Pete is excited to finally retire, and is more than confident that Steve and Kate will carry on the excellent service his customers have experienced for over 50 years. The business name will only change slightly to Pet’s Auto Repair and Sales.

Pete would like to thank all of his customers and friends who have frequented Pet’s over the years. He may be hanging up his tools, but will finally be able to enjoy time with his family.

Thank you, Pete, for being a great Legend of Auburn and a pleasure to do business with all these years!

Peter Petrosino shakes hands with the new owner of his auto repair shop,  Steven R. Sholar Jr.
Richard “Crash” Nash, Peter Petrosino and Al “Puzzy” Dunchak at Pet's Auto Repair.
New Pet's Auto owner Steven R. Sholar Jr. with his girlfriend, Kate Maguire, and Peter Petrosino.

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for Jan. 9, 2022

Happy birthday to:

  • Jim Slayton
  • Joe Rabuano
  • Steve Caruana
  • Phyllis Catalfano
  • Mike Festa
  • Patti Lee
  • Bev Rogers
  • Chet Crosby
  • Jean Schminske
  • Maureen Maroney
  • Catherine Czyowski
  • Ed Wade
  • Billy Simmonds
  • Rev. Lawrence Marullo
  • Norma Ferguson
  • Barb Spicer
  • Dustin Helmer
  • Barb Bonilla
  • Martha Lollis
  • Vivian Rose
  • Dick Burns
  • Walt Adams
  • Ruth Wright
  • Rick Blafield
  • Josie Nicolella
  • David Wilson
  • Steve Vincent
  • Luba Lepak

Happy 29th anniversary of ordination to Rev. Stephen Karani of Holy Family

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Michael J. "Duke" Pagano
  • Agnes M. Powers (Neville)
  • James E. Bailey
  • Tonya Rae White (Taggart)
  • Ryan M. Davis
  • Michael Martin Bergin
  • Grace Ellen (Marz) Martin
  • Agnes “Aggie” Marie Matro (Daly)
  • Nancy E. Clark
  • John Gerald Day
  • Martha Jean Miccuci
  • Henry “Hank” Stanhope
  • Mary M. Antonucci
  • Jessica L. Jones
  • William C. Tracy
  • Dennis “Corky” W. Hicks
  • Betty K. Harris
  • Cheryl Ann (Clifton) LaMay
  • Agnes Russell (Mayer Hofer-Batista)
  • Ronald Jeffrey Bennett
  • Earl D. Snushall
  • Susan Spafadora
  • Kirk W. Mudge
  • Diane Marie Shaver
  • William Joseph “Bill” Wertman
  • Thomas W. Quinn

Today’s thought: Finally old enough to do anything I want. Too tired to actually do it! —John Noz

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend, or any other local legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements (best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion). Thanks!

Also, try as I might, I don’t always realize when someone on this list has passed on. Please let me know if you notice a name that needs to be removed, or if one of your loved ones has passed on and you would like their name removed. Please include their birth date. Thank you very much for your help! — Ormie (ormie5king@gmail.com)

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

