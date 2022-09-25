Ormie King: Auburn organization helps all kids enjoy sports

Today I would like to highlight a terrific organization right here in Auburn. Sports 4 All is dedicated to making sports available to all of our youth. One of its board members is an old friend, none other than Joe Mushock, a longtime Auburn coach and athlete who has spent a lifetime teaching our kids in local sports. The goal of this organization is to remove any financial barriers so that ALL of our children can enjoy the lifetime benefits from participation in sports.

Included here is a wealth of information from the organization's website, which is www.sports-for-all.org:

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you or anyone you know are in need of cleats, sports equipment, or assistance with participation fees, please email sportsforall13021@gmail.com. They look forward to helping you and your family!

If you would like to donate equipment, there are several ways:

1. Drop it off at the YMCA. In the lobby there is a bin labeled “Sports 4 All.”

2. Donations can also be brought to Champions for Life on Grant Avenue in Auburn.

3. Bring it to one of their donation events; the most recent was held Sept. 12 at Clifford Park.

4. Email them at sportsforall13021@gmail.com.

If you would like to make a financial donation, you can send it via PayPal to @sportsforall, or send a check, made out to “Sports 4 All,” which can be mailed to Belinda Tanner, Treasurer, PO Box 210, Port Byron, NY 13140.

You are sure to recognize many local names here on their board: President Anne Mlod, Treasurer Belinda Tanner, Joe Muschock, Laura Pesarchick, Trevon Robertson, Jim VanArsdale.

Let’s all support this wonderful organization in any way we can to keep our kids happy, healthy and busy learning sports, teamwork and lifelong skills!