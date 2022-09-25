 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: Auburn organization helps all kids enjoy sports

Today I would like to highlight a terrific organization right here in Auburn. Sports 4 All is dedicated to making sports available to all of our youth. One of its board members is an old friend, none other than Joe Mushock, a longtime Auburn coach and athlete who has spent a lifetime teaching our kids in local sports. The goal of this organization is to remove any financial barriers so that ALL of our children can enjoy the lifetime benefits from participation in sports.

Included here is a wealth of information from the organization's website, which is www.sports-for-all.org:

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you or anyone you know are in need of cleats, sports equipment, or assistance with participation fees, please email sportsforall13021@gmail.com. They look forward to helping you and your family!

If you would like to donate equipment, there are several ways:

1. Drop it off at the YMCA. In the lobby there is a bin labeled “Sports 4 All.”

2. Donations can also be brought to Champions for Life on Grant Avenue in Auburn.

3. Bring it to one of their donation events; the most recent was held Sept. 12 at Clifford Park.

4. Email them at sportsforall13021@gmail.com.

If you would like to make a financial donation, you can send it via PayPal to @sportsforall, or send a check, made out to “Sports 4 All,” which can be mailed to Belinda Tanner, Treasurer, PO Box 210, Port Byron, NY 13140.

You are sure to recognize many local names here on their board: President Anne Mlod, Treasurer Belinda Tanner, Joe Muschock, Laura Pesarchick, Trevon Robertson, Jim VanArsdale.

Let’s all support this wonderful organization in any way we can to keep our kids happy, healthy and busy learning sports, teamwork and lifelong skills!

Catch up on recent Ormie King Legends of Auburn columns

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for Sept. 25, 2022

Happy birthday to:

  • Michele Muldoon
  • Janice Daum
  • Megan Hutchings
  • David Clifford
  • Ken Beck
  • Michael-Anne Didio Brosnan
  • Tricia Robinson
  • John DeChick
  • Claude McNabb
  • Sue Rusinko
  • Jim David
  • Janet Weston
  • Connie Murray
  • George Bauso
  • Bob Butera
  • Michelle Jones
  • Bea O’Hora
  • Dock Cosentino
  • Kathi Russell
  • Joe Vasile
  • Luke Boedicker
  • Peggy Hicks
  • Patricia Lynn Byrnes
  • Connor Duffy
  • Dan Sincebaugh
  • Theresa Zanowick
  • Jenna Brooks
  • Sarah King

Happy anniversary to:

  • Kari and Jim Smith
  • Donna and John Napieracz
  • Martha and Joel Pinker
  • Marilyn and Doug Bower
  • Cathy and Anthony Felice
  • Mary and Doug Mason
  • Jane and Ed McCarthy
  • Linda and Ken Kanya

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Mary Ann “May” Lattimore (Polito)
  • Patricia A. Nation
  • Diane Marie Austin-DeRosa (Shaw)
  • Margaret W. “Peggy” Downer
  • Gale M. “Rinkie” Fritz
  • Ed Jones
  • Marilyn A. Mattes (Morrissey)
  • Willie James Hames Sr.
  • Deborah Penird
  • John Henry Wellington
  • Maureen E. Pitz
  • Mary F. Silensky
  • Anna Elice
  • Donald Hand
  • Bridget P. Holmes (Badalamenti)

Today’s thought: If you are trying to impress me with your new vehicle, it better be a food truck. — John Noz

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend or any other local Legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn.

And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements; it's best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion. Thanks!

Also, try as I might, I don’t always realize when someone on this list has passed on. Please let me know if you notice a name that needs to be removed, or if one of your loved ones has passed on and you would like their name removed. Please include their birth date. Thank you very much for your help!

 REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

