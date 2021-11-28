Ormie King: Auburn Postcard Project perfect for the holidays

I hope everyone had a nice Thanksgiving! Last year I did a story about Teresa Ringwood Hoercher’s Auburn Postcard Project. Well, that project has grown, with many new offerings including Christmas cards, and I wanted to give you an update. Please remember that 10% of all proceeds goes to the Auburn Education Foundation as well as the CNY SPCA. To order, visit her at www.auburnpcproject.com, email her at auburnpcproject@gmail.com, or call or text her at (315) 406-9784. Postcards are also available at the following locations: NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center, Hairlooms, Cases Unlimited, Octane Social House, Hilton Garden, Hallmark Store and Suzy Q at 449 N. Seward Ave (315) 224-2235. Here is the latest news for you from Teresa’s website.

There is something special about postcards. The picture, text and surprise arrival in the mail all add up to a perfect pleasure! We live in a world filled with instant communication; the Auburn Postcard Project is a return to special communication! A simple card with a couple of thoughtful handwritten lines can become a treasure. While organizing family memorabilia I randomly discovered two postcards written by my parents dated 1951. It gave me a chill to see their lovely handwriting; in that moment I felt like they were with me.

It has been quite a year! Thanks to so many people, the Auburn Postcard Project has grown! It has been exciting to work with a local printer to have all postcards made locally and to have Facebook Famous TODD TANNER join the project and assist with the following: SEASONS, WILLARD CHAPEL and MERRY CHRISTMAS 2021. The “YOU KNOW YOU’RE FROM AUBURN IF…” are still popular. Prices have been reduced because of greater interests and lower printing costs!

There are more choices than last year. Pick up, local delivery or mail options ($5-$8) are still available. Stock is limited so place your orders soon. (Contact information shown above)

“YOU KNOW YOU’RE FROM AUBURN IF…” series comes in a Cool New Gift Box – 25 cards for $15.00.

“SEASONS” is a collection of 40 unique cards that represent CNY in all its Spring-Summer-Fall-Winter Glory! 40 Todd Tanner CNY Photographs: Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter in Cool New Gift Box - $20.00.

“WILLARD CHAPEL” is an Auburn gem, serving as the ONLY remaining intact chapel designed by the famous Tiffany Glass & Decorating Co. They reached out to commission 10 special postcards. Todd captured the breathtaking beauty of this special place. Todd Tanner’s WILLARD CHAPEL Series – 10 postcards - $10.

And finally – a MERRY CHRISTMAS 2021 postcard. Postcard buyers requested a Christmas card and so a contest was held. There were lots of choices, but SPRINGSIDE INN received the most votes in our Facebook contest. 2021 WINNER! – 25 pack for $15/50 pack for $25.

To date, the Auburn Postcard Project has donated $500 to the Auburn Education Foundation and $300 to the CNY SPCA. Keep buying, keep writing postcards and we will continue to make donations to these two fine organizations. Thanks, everyone!! Teresa

