top story
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: Auburn Postcard Project perfect for the holidays

I hope everyone had a nice Thanksgiving! Last year I did a story about Teresa Ringwood Hoercher’s Auburn Postcard Project. Well, that project has grown, with many new offerings including Christmas cards, and I wanted to give you an update. Please remember that 10% of all proceeds goes to the Auburn Education Foundation as well as the CNY SPCA. To order, visit her at www.auburnpcproject.com, email her at auburnpcproject@gmail.com, or call or text her at (315) 406-9784. Postcards are also available at the following locations: NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center, Hairlooms, Cases Unlimited, Octane Social House, Hilton Garden, Hallmark Store and Suzy Q at 449 N. Seward Ave (315) 224-2235. Here is the latest news for you from Teresa’s website.

There is something special about postcards. The picture, text and surprise arrival in the mail all add up to a perfect pleasure! We live in a world filled with instant communication; the Auburn Postcard Project is a return to special communication! A simple card with a couple of thoughtful handwritten lines can become a treasure. While organizing family memorabilia I randomly discovered two postcards written by my parents dated 1951. It gave me a chill to see their lovely handwriting; in that moment I felt like they were with me.

It has been quite a year! Thanks to so many people, the Auburn Postcard Project has grown! It has been exciting to work with a local printer to have all postcards made locally and to have Facebook Famous TODD TANNER join the project and assist with the following: SEASONS, WILLARD CHAPEL and MERRY CHRISTMAS 2021. The “YOU KNOW YOU’RE FROM AUBURN IF…” are still popular. Prices have been reduced because of greater interests and lower printing costs!

People are also reading…

There are more choices than last year. Pick up, local delivery or mail options ($5-$8) are still available. Stock is limited so place your orders soon. (Contact information shown above)

“YOU KNOW YOU’RE FROM AUBURN IF…” series comes in a Cool New Gift Box – 25 cards for $15.00.

“SEASONS” is a collection of 40 unique cards that represent CNY in all its Spring-Summer-Fall-Winter Glory! 40 Todd Tanner CNY Photographs: Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter in Cool New Gift Box - $20.00.

SEASONS

Seasons.

“WILLARD CHAPEL” is an Auburn gem, serving as the ONLY remaining intact chapel designed by the famous Tiffany Glass & Decorating Co. They reached out to commission 10 special postcards. Todd captured the breathtaking beauty of this special place. Todd Tanner’s WILLARD CHAPEL Series – 10 postcards - $10.

Willard Chapel

Willard Chapel

And finally – a MERRY CHRISTMAS 2021 postcard. Postcard buyers requested a Christmas card and so a contest was held. There were lots of choices, but SPRINGSIDE INN received the most votes in our Facebook contest. 2021 WINNER! – 25 pack for $15/50 pack for $25.

To date, the Auburn Postcard Project has donated $500 to the Auburn Education Foundation and $300 to the CNY SPCA. Keep buying, keep writing postcards and we will continue to make donations to these two fine organizations. Thanks, everyone!! Teresa

Genesee Beer sign

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for Nov. 28, 2021

Happy birthday to:

  • Liam McOmber
  • Dave Sperduti
  • Lucille Hitchcock
  • Cassie Kalet
  • Mike Hylwa
  • Jean Lober
  • Maxine Mamuscia
  • Art Price
  • Dan Salemi
  • Bob Weiman
  • Ed Kolo
  • Jim Muldoon
  • Luke Riester
  • Paul Vanderpool
  • Mary Ann Anderson
  • Donna Murphy
  • Rusty Van Dyke
  • Joe Rusinko
  • Pat Welch
  • Patti Petrosino
  • Brenda Gray
  • Linda Ward
  • Danny Jeffers
  • Mary Jane Middleton
  • Sheri Cook

Happy anniversary to:

Celeste and Dave D’Alberto

Ellen and Philip DelloStritto

Jean and Joe Lober

Vonnie and Jim Meyer

Debbie and Jim Zmarthie

Our condolences to the families of:

Michael J. Padula

Josephine (Balloni) Moroney

Paul J. Viggiano

Kimberly Anne Gray

Jean H. Blauvelt

Marie Christina Phillips

William L. Henry

Timothy L. Case

Joellyn S. Miles

Cleon George Salvage

Jeannette (Caza) Grant

Francis (Frank) Edward Borza

Richard J. Stabinsky

Captain Gerald (Gerry) Sedor

Arthur R. Theetge

Dennis L. Ball

Harriet (Warn) Crosby

Today’s thought: When it snows, it gets slippery – I see why. – John Noz

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend, or any other local legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements (best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion). Thanks!

Also, try as I might, I don’t always realize when someone on this list has passed on. Please let me know if you notice a name that needs to be removed, or if one of your loved ones has passed on and you would like their name removed. Please include their birth date. Thank you very much for your help! — Ormie (ormie5king@gmail.com)

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

