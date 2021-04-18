Ormie King: Auburn tennis legend is still swinging

Today's article is about a well-known legend of the Auburn tennis scene, Walt Schoonmaker. It was mailed to me just recently and the author is unknown. Thank you Walt for being a great Legend of Auburn!
Anyone who plays tennis in Auburn knows Walt Schoonmaker. He is "Mr Tennis." He has either played with you, coached you or watched you play.
He grew up in Weedsport, one of eight siblings. He played baseball, basketball, football and tennis. One year, while nursing a football injury, he was the New York State Ping Pong Champion. He played football for Nyack College and then gravitated to serious tennis. He held a national ranking into his 70s and played in qualifying tournaments for the majors. He earned his coaching credentials and coached in Miami, Florida, Auburn High School and at Cayuga Community College. He was the first inductee into the Auburn Tennis Hall of Fame. He and his wife, Jan, have over 60 medals from the New York State Senior Games, where they both play singles and mixed doubles.
Walt is also a talented artist having illustrated many children's books and with two published books of his own cartoons. He's done a caricature of most everyone in the area and still draws at the Sterling Renaissance Fair.
Walt and Jan have five children: Cheryl, Dawn, Sam, Vince and Brent; 13 grandchildren and two and a half great grandchildren. These days he can be seen coaching his granddaughter, Kayla, at Champions for Life several days a week. He and Jan still play at least five days a week at the courts near their home in Bradenton, Florida, during the winter months, and on their own court, or at Clifford Park, most summer days. He's still swinging at 84!
Enjoy Ormie King's recent Legends of Auburn features
Ormie King's weekly column features the people and places that make the Auburn-area unique.
Today I have some photos to share of old school buildings that no longer exist in Auburn, but I know hold fond memories for many. Enjoy!
Here are some faded photos and wishes for everyone to have a happy Easter! — Ormie
In honor of March Madness and the Syracuse University Orange men's basketball team making another great run, here are some photos of a few loc…
Top o' the mornin' to you! In honor of St. Patrick's Day this past week, here are four faded photos to share of some of Auburn’s Irish heritag…
Auburn lost one of its all-time greats this past week, Billy Martin. He was a friend to all and I know so many of you will remember him with a…
Got milk? Today we have some photos and memorabilia from some of Auburn’s dairies from days gone by.
Auburn lost a truly GREAT Legend this past week, Jim Atkinson Sr. Jim was easily the finest athlete of my generation to ever come out of Aubur…
Happy Valentine’s Day to everyone! Today we have some great photos to share of some of Auburn’s legendary couples!
Hurrah for Super Bowl Sunday! It also means we’re that much closer to spring! We all would have loved to see Buffalo in the game, but nonethel…
Here are some faded photos for you to enjoy! Every one of them is a Legend of Auburn!
We sure have had some great weekends of football to enjoy lately, and a few more yet to come! Hope everyone relaxes and enjoys some good games…
Tomorrow is Martin Luther King Day, and in honor of this great man, I would like to share with you today some of his most famous words. We sur…
Today I have five terrific photos to share with you of our community's beloved Auburn Schine’s Theater. Enjoy! Hopefully one day it will Schin…
Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.