 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ormie King: Auburn tennis legend is still swinging
top story
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: Auburn tennis legend is still swinging

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's article is about a well-known legend of the Auburn tennis scene, Walt Schoonmaker. It was mailed to me just recently and the author is unknown. Thank you Walt for being a great Legend of Auburn!

Anyone who plays tennis in Auburn knows Walt Schoonmaker. He is "Mr Tennis." He has either played with you, coached you or watched you play.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He grew up in Weedsport, one of eight siblings. He played baseball, basketball, football and tennis. One year, while nursing a football injury, he was the New York State Ping Pong Champion. He played football for Nyack College and then gravitated to serious tennis. He held a national ranking into his 70s and played in qualifying tournaments for the majors. He earned his coaching credentials and coached in Miami, Florida, Auburn High School and at Cayuga Community College. He was the first inductee into the Auburn Tennis Hall of Fame. He and his wife, Jan, have over 60 medals from the New York State Senior Games, where they both play singles and mixed doubles.

Walt is also a talented artist having illustrated many children's books and with two published books of his own cartoons. He's done a caricature of most everyone in the area and still draws at the Sterling Renaissance Fair.

Walt and Jan have five children: Cheryl, Dawn, Sam, Vince and Brent; 13 grandchildren and two and a half great grandchildren. These days he can be seen coaching his granddaughter, Kayla, at Champions for Life several days a week. He and Jan still play at least five days a week at the courts near their home in Bradenton, Florida, during the winter months, and on their own court, or at Clifford Park, most summer days. He's still swinging at 84!

Enjoy Ormie King's recent Legends of Auburn features

Ormie King's weekly column features the people and places that make the Auburn-area unique.

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for April 18, 2021

Happy 92nd birthday to Mary Arlene Cuddy

Happy birthday to:

  • Patty Beatson
  • Monica Weslowski
  • Sue Marullo
  • Frances "Fran" Blackwell
  • Dick Donofrio
  • Abby Moskov
  • Shirley Marquart
  • Mick DeOrio
  • Marge Brooks
  • Maria DelloStritto
  • Jen Borza
  • Mona Jackson
  • Abby Bonilla
  • Erica Turner
  • John Sheftic
  • Diane LaRue
  • Kit Shorr
  • Dan Quinn
  • Coleen LaMay
  • Jason DeChick
  • Dick Timian
  • Dave Porten
  • Tom Ricci
  • Norbert Plis
  • Leroy Wellington
  • Joe Pendergast
  • Linda Spinosa
  • Karen Dwyer
  • Bill Weiman
  • Sam Giangreco
  • Marie Nellenbeck
  • Judy McDonald
  • Joyce Cavanaugh
  • Sharon Maywalt
  • Jack Leonard
  • Mike Jones
  • Mary Mason
  • Claire and Caroline Netti (twins)
  • Melissa and Andrew and Rachel Wittenburg

Happy anniversary to:

  • Terry and Steve Kline
  • Nancy and Doug Short
  • Sherry and Bill Gabak
  • Helen and John Noz

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Anna Sperduti
  • Justina "Tina" Schmid
  • Jessica L. Enge
  • David P. Robinson
  • Sam DeRosa
  • Michael Yaremchuk
  • Brian F. Stowell
  • Alice Elizabeth Nash
  • Robert C. Foster
  • Dale Warren Parker
  • James F. Fouts
  • Donald "Chief" Powers
  • Michael A. Noga
  • James B. Lees
  • James R. Gilmore
  • Kathy L. Moore-Hughes
  • Betty Ann Slater
  • Stephen M. Samasuck
  • Gloria J. Couturier
  • Brian D. Curry
  • James Michael Hunter
  • Jorge L. Sanchez
  • Mary Short Taylor
  • David Neal McGeever
  • Ronald Kolczynski
  • William Francis Youtt
  • James "Jim" Lunkenheimer
  • Bradley J. Gray
  • Charles R. Green
  • Dorothy Keough
  • David A. Lupo
  • Mary T. Rafferty
  • Richard Kenneth Thompson
  • David A. Wright
  • Helen Elizabeth Gower
  • Charles W. Kreplin
  • Keith Weed
  • Woodrow Patrick "Woody" McGee
  • Arthur Wm. "Bill" Wenzel Jr.
  • Dolores "Dorrie" (Picciano) Mott

Today’s thought: After we stop wearing masks, will my ears go back to where they used to be? — John Noz

The Liars Club meets every Thursday at 8 a.m. at Ann’s Restaurant on Grant Avenue. We are a bunch of old jocks who like to share stories of the glory days, hence our name. Please join us ... everyone is welcome! Great food, great service, lots of laughs. Wear your masks. Plenty of room to social distance as we have our own area in the back thanks to Ann’s!

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend or any other local legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements (best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion). Thanks!

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senior royals walk in the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral procession

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News