Ormie King: Auburn's inspiring support for Ukraine

Over six months has passed and the war in Ukraine still rages on as they fight for their very lives and their freedom with untold loss and heartbreak. The Rev. Vasile Colopelnic of SS. Peter & Paul Ukranian Catholic Church has been such a wonderful leader here in Auburn, advancing the support of Ukraine in every way possible. I thought it might be nice to share with you today just a few of the ways our community has come together to help Father Colopelnic and support this cause. (This is by no means a complete list of all those who have helped, and I’m sorry for any not mentioned here.)
- There was a beautiful gathering outside on the steps of city hall, where prayers were said, songs were sung and flags were flown in support of our friends in the Ukraine.
- Father Colopelnic and Cheryl Foster held two drive-up donation collections for medical supplies and other needed items for the Ukrainian people — one at Holy Family Church and one at Auburn High School. The many boxes of humanitarian aid (mostly medical supplies) that our generous Auburn community collected have made it to their final destination: Mykolaiv, Ukraine. Mykolaiv is in southern Ukraine, close to the Black Sea and very close to the front line and Kherson, which the Ukrainian army is pushing toward liberating. The supplies were brought there from the Sheptytsky Hospital in Lviv, where we sent them! Once again, thank you to all that have donated and supported the church’s effort to help our brothers and sisters in Ukraine!
- The Master Works Chorale hosted a concert in May with a portion of the concert proceeds donated to fund medical supplies for Ukraine.
- Many participated in this year's Auburn Memorial Day Parade in support of Ukraine! As America remembers those who paid the ultimate price, our Ukrainian communities across the United States also remind the world that freedom is not free, as our homeland continues to defend itself against Russia's brutal invasion.
- When the students at Creative Minds Montessori School heard about the war in Ukraine, they knew they had to help the people somehow. They came up with "Coins for Ukraine," in which they asked people to donate their change. They didn't stop there, though. They also were looking for donations of medical supplies. They approached Lindsay Nocilly, Phil Bauso and Susan Dwyer from the Cayuga County Office Building and they were all to happy to help. One child, Josephine Kloiber (5 years old) decided to do something special to help raise money. She designed, made and sold bracelets (with the help of her friends), raising over $1000. With Josephine's effort and donations from Creative Minds and Cayuga County Offices, the children raised to date $1,379.08, and they aren't stopping yet.
- The Pride Leadership Team at Genesee Elementary School in Auburn generously donated $800 for humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The money was raised by the students through a "Change for Change" coin drive and sale of yellow and blue rubber bracelets with the word "peace" on them.
- Thank you to Ronald Gorney, principal of Herman School, and teachers Laura Pesarchick and Juliann Tabone for bringing a generous donation of $1,077 collected by the school children. Students were asked to bring a coin every day to support the people of Ukraine.
- Sincere gratitude to Seward Elementary School for their generous donation in the amount of $ 1,298 for the humanitarian aid to Ukraine collected by the students.
- Mrs. Victoria Wills Meyers started a wonderful initiative, making beautiful blue and yellow hearts representing the colors of the Ukrainian flag that generated $2,365 for the humanitarian aid for Ukraine.
- Many thanks to Marko Vatamaniuk and Daniel Pesarchick for their help in transporting the furniture donated by St. Alphonsus Church for Ukrainian refugees.
- Thank you to St. Alphonsus parish, Jeanette Richardson, Lynn Fields, Karen Mahoney, Julianne Tabone, Maria Colopelnic and Taras Colopelnic for helping gather and bring the donated items from St. Alphonsus Rectory and St. Joseph’s School. Both of the buildings are being sold and there were many household items up for sale that were donated for our local refugee families set to arrive beginning in August.
- Thank you to Weedsport Ecumenical Vacation Bible School organized by Pastor Glynn English from the United Methodist Church and Arrow Wilson from the Roman Catholic Church in Weedsport for their humanitarian donation for Ukraine raised by the children!
- Thank you to Rev. Patrick Heery pastor of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Susan Marteney and Audrey McNally for bringing a donation in the amount of $5,000 for the humanitarian aid for Ukraine. May God bless their church community for their generosity and prayers! As they wrote in their message: "Grace, peace and continued blessings upon Saints Peter and Paul Church and its mission to aid the victims of the war in Ukraine."
- The Knights of Columbus # 207 and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus raised $9,500 to support Ukraine. This amount was gathered on August 6th, at their event titled “Dance for a Cause – Benefit Ukraine.” May the good Lord reward them abundantly for their closeness with the people of Ukraine! Blessings and sincere thanks!
- Thank you to Valerie and Alan Parsons who through their blue and yellow medallion sale raised $2,960 in support of the humanitarian aid for Ukraine. We thank them so much, not only for this considerable financial contribution, but also for creating such a visible sign of support!
- Zoe Hitchcock, 8-year-old student at Herman Avenue Elementary School, loves art! She paints regularly with her Nana, Sue Silverman. A recent piece, “Sunflower,” served as the inspiration for a Ukrainian support effort postcard project. Zoe assisted her grandmother, Teresa Hoercher, in putting together a booklet of postcards. The goal was to send words of love and hope to our Ukrainian friends through the organization "Letters of Love." All proceeds generated from the booklet purchases would go to SS. Peter and Paul Church – Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine. Each booklet contains 15 postcards – five “Sunflower” card by Zoe Hitchcock, five “Church” by Kevin Rivoli and five “Imagine” by Carey Ringwood. The set may be purchased for $20. Zoe presented Father with a check for $1,150, all money raised from postcards! This is a limited edition (Letters of Hope for Ukraine - YouTube) presented by The Postcard Project (www.auburnpcproject.com). Additional booklets are still available in: Suzy Q, Rudolph’s and Cafe 108 in Auburn. For more information about postcard purchases, please contact Teresa Hoercher at teresahoercher@gmail.com.
These are just a few examples of why Auburn is such a great community! Have a good week, everyone! — Ormie
Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.