Ormie King: Auburn's inspiring support for Ukraine

Over six months has passed and the war in Ukraine still rages on as they fight for their very lives and their freedom with untold loss and heartbreak. The Rev. Vasile Colopelnic of SS. Peter & Paul Ukranian Catholic Church has been such a wonderful leader here in Auburn, advancing the support of Ukraine in every way possible. I thought it might be nice to share with you today just a few of the ways our community has come together to help Father Colopelnic and support this cause. (This is by no means a complete list of all those who have helped, and I’m sorry for any not mentioned here.)