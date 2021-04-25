 Skip to main content
Ormie King: Auburn's Mike Lombardo and the Baseball Hall of Fame
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: Auburn's Mike Lombardo and the Baseball Hall of Fame

I know you’ll enjoy this terrific story that was recently shared with me; many thanks to the Lombardo family! And many thanks to Mike Lombardo for being a truly great Legend of Auburn and the Cooperstown Baseball Hall of Fame!

Hi Ormie — It is great to see that the spikes and name of Auburnian Tim Locastro will be part of the Baseball Hall of Fame commemorating his stolen base record! It is quite an achievement and honor!

But I bet not many people know the first Auburnian whose name became part of the Baseball Hall of Fame! He has to be the first, since this Auburnian was part of the opening of the Hall of Fame in 1939 and the celebration of the centennial of baseball. That person is our father, Mike Lombardo (also a member of the Auburn High School Athletic Hall of Fame)!

As you can see from the materials enclosed, Mike was the only player from our section to be selected to participate in the high school all-star games that were part of Cooperstown’s opening. From the box score provided by the Baseball Hall of Fame, you can see he went 1 for 2 knocking in two runs for the 4-2 win for his team.

Mike Lombardo

Mike Lombardo playing baseball for Auburn High School.

Just thought you and your readers would like to know!!

— Lou, John and Francine Lombardo

Cooperstown

A 2004 letter from the National Baseball Hall of Fame about Mike Lombardo's participation in a game in 1939 in Cooperstown.
Cooperstown 2

A box score provided by the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for April 25, 2021

Happy birthday to:

  • Brian Collins
  • Charlie Warter
  • Jessie Kline
  • Mike Panek
  • Vince Ianonne
  • Mike Miller
  • Vino Lupo
  • Ed Plis
  • Bob Clifford
  • Luciano Carnicelli
  • Louise Granato
  • Rachel Jackson
  • Dr. Anthony Tabone
  • Tim Fessenden
  • Bob Casey
  • Amy Giovannetti
  • John Brown
  • John Onori
  • Mena Hansinger
  • Carl Petrosino
  • Rudy DelFavero
  • Ron Gamba
  • Evelyn Rusin
  • Bill Jacobs
  • Jan Edwards
  • Lynda Hamberger
  • Bernie Simmona
  • Adele Keegan
  • Regan Graney
  • A.J. Petrosino
  • Jim Martventano Jr.
  • Lou Quill
  • Ernie DeCaro
  • Vina Lupo
  • Molly Lupo
  • Marty Ryan

Happy anniversary to:

  • Cathy and Dick Burns
  • Tony and Micky Musso
  • Coylynn and Charlie Cator
  • Maxine and Gino Alberici
  • Mary and Charlie Warter
  • Rochelle and Tom Hickey

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Zenon Kzanivsky
  • Beulah Janas
  • Robert C. Vernon
  • Richard James Emanuel
  • Joseph Raymond Theriault
  • John L. Gower Jr.
  • Marilyn Goldman
  • Michael F. Murphy

Today’s thought: Enjoy life while you can, because after 50 the check engine light is going to come on! — John Noz

The Liars Club meets every Thursday at 8 a.m. at Ann’s Restaurant on Grant Avenue. We are a bunch of old jocks who like to share stories of the glory days, hence our name. Please join us ... everyone is welcome! Great food, great service, lots of laughs. Wear your masks. Plenty of room to social distance as we have our own area in the back thanks to Ann’s!

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend or any other local legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements (best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion). Thanks!

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

