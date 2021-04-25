Ormie King: Auburn's Mike Lombardo and the Baseball Hall of Fame

I know you’ll enjoy this terrific story that was recently shared with me; many thanks to the Lombardo family! And many thanks to Mike Lombardo for being a truly great Legend of Auburn and the Cooperstown Baseball Hall of Fame!

Hi Ormie — It is great to see that the spikes and name of Auburnian Tim Locastro will be part of the Baseball Hall of Fame commemorating his stolen base record! It is quite an achievement and honor!

But I bet not many people know the first Auburnian whose name became part of the Baseball Hall of Fame! He has to be the first, since this Auburnian was part of the opening of the Hall of Fame in 1939 and the celebration of the centennial of baseball. That person is our father, Mike Lombardo (also a member of the Auburn High School Athletic Hall of Fame)!

As you can see from the materials enclosed, Mike was the only player from our section to be selected to participate in the high school all-star games that were part of Cooperstown’s opening. From the box score provided by the Baseball Hall of Fame, you can see he went 1 for 2 knocking in two runs for the 4-2 win for his team.

Just thought you and your readers would like to know!!

— Lou, John and Francine Lombardo

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

