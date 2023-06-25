Who is Ormie?

Several years ago, Mark Bravaro, a Notre Dame All American football player and Superbowl champion with the New York Giants, was visiting Auburn. He had recently written a novel titled “Rough and Tumble,” describing the life of an NFL player and the trials and tribulations of professional football. He appeared at a book-signing event at the Auburn Knights of Columbus. I purchased two of his novels to be signed, one for myself and one for my friend, Ormie King. Mark was very gracious signing everyone’s books and I asked him to sign mine simply “To John, Best Regards.” I presented him with the second book which I asked that he sign it “To Ormie, an Auburn Legend.” As he opened the book he paused, looked at me, and asked “Who is Ormie?”

This article will answer “Who is Ormie!“ and will define the great character and personality of Ormonde E. King.

THE BEGINNING

Ormie was born on March 12, 1937. His dad was Ormonde King and his mother was Mildred Lowery King. The family resided on Florence Street, and his dad was known as the “Whistling Mailman”and was cited as the Auburn Citizen of the Year. His mom was a homemaker active with the American Legion and St. Luke’s Church. His mom was a woman who was small in stature, and at birth he weighed 10 pounds. The doctor had to use forceps to complete his birth and in the process cut off an ear, which had to be sewn back on. When the hospital staff presented him bruised black and blue and stitched up, his father took one look and said “that’s not my son!” Ormie healed and developed as a handsome child.

Ormie’s older brother, Dick, was a terrific athlete and was a city champion tennis player for many years before his work required him to relocate to Texas with his wife, Dottie, and children: Sherry, Patty, Robin and Rich. Sadly, Dick, Dottie and Sherry have passed. Ormie also had a sister, Beverly, who was married to Steve Wolniak. They were the parents of Gary, Bruce and Lorraine. Sadly, Beverly, Steve and Lorraine have also passed.

Ormie began his elementary school days attending Seward School, which was located on Swift Street. He developed one of his admirable personality traits of being a great friend. He bonded with his first grade teacher, Pearl Gray, and continued a friendly relationship with her throughout his life.

THE Y-FIELD DAYS

The Y-Field was established as a recreational park in 1898, through the collaboration of the Willard sisters and Auburn Theological Seminary. The sisters believed that the citizens of Auburn needed a facility to be able to engage in physical activity and exercise. The park was located between Mary and Steel Streets bordered on the southern end by Swift Street. The park was deeded to the YMCA in order to operate the park, therefore being referred to as the Y-Field. It was the primary facility for Auburn high school for its football, baseball and track teams and also was utilized by Holy Family High School for its football program. A clubhouse, playground, basketball and tennis courts were built to accommodate the activities.

The park was a place where Ormie met many of his life long friends. Ed Schmidt recalls that he met Ormie when they were both in the third grade. They would spend most days at the park, especially in the summer months, spending their time from early morning until dark, returning home for only lunch and dinner. During football season, they would fantasize that they would some day play for Notre Dame.

While this did not happen, Ormie was a great player for the last two Auburn High undefeated football teams coached by Bob Dean in 1954 and 1955. Ed played football for Holy Family and in the 1955 season starred for the team that beat an undefeated Syracuse CBA team, which was an epic win. (That game deserves and will be a future Legend’s article). After playing hard all day, the guys were able to walk through Schmidts' yard to the Kent Dairy to get a bottle of orange drink or chocolate milk to quench their thirst.

It was during the era of the late 40s and 50s that Ormie met Billy Martin and Tom Driscoll, who became his lifelong friends. There were many other friends who participated in the sporting events at the Y-Field depending on the season. Also, the city provided activities at the playground next to the clubhouse to keep the youngsters busy. This was a time when kids left their homes early in the day and stayed until dark.

Many of Auburn’s finest athletes of that era were at the park daily. Ormie’s cousin, Bill “Rollo” Lowery, was an outstanding football, wrestler and baseball player for Auburn High. Sadly he has passed and is missed. Other friends who participated and excelled in athletics were Bernie Wallace, Don Poole, Tom Magee, Jerry Secaur, Bill Bergan, Chris McEvoy, Al Teclar, Zinc Ladouce, Tony Martino and many more too numerous to mention. Also there were several female athletes who could compete with the boys such as Joan Stenard and Sue Corning.

Ormie and his friends were able to learn to pitch “fast softball” by watching many of the great pitchers who played in the men’s league, especially the master, Monk Curtin. He was the mentor who taught Ormie the art of pitching. As a result of that teaching, Ormie became very talented pitcher as a teenager. He and his friends all became somewhat adept at playing softball even though they were still in high school. They became very confident of their abilities and, as Tom Driscoll recalled, they decided to form a team to play and compete in a Men’s League at the Y-field with Ormie as their pitcher. They needed a sponsor and knew that Jerry Secaur’s father, Ed, who was employed by the National Bank of Auburn and they requested that the bank sponsor their team. Mr. Secaur delivered the sponsorship and the team played and won their first game. That win boosted their confidence; however, that confidence was short lived as they lost the rest of their games that season.

In spite of that rough beginning, Ormie became one of the best pitchers in the area. He was always grateful and respectful of Monk Curtin, who taught him the art of pitching, and he was instrumental in having the clubhouse, in later years, named in Monk’s honor. During his career as a pitcher, Ormie threw several no-hit games. A highlight of his pitching career was when he defeated the famous “King and His Court” in front of a packed crowd at the Y-Field.

Ormie’s family recalls the early days when he was recruited by Willard State Hospital to become an employee with the condition that he pitch for their team. It was not uncommon in that era that such relationships were formed. He obliged. However, one day on his drive home after work, he fell asleep and almost had an accident and decided that he should find other employment closer to home. That incident prompted Ormie to begin employment at the Sears store on Genesee Street as the head of the sporting goods department. This led to a lifelong relationship with Sears, where he became the appliance manager and a valued, key employee.

The men’s fast pitch softball leagues continued for many years but slowly declined due to the lack of pitchers. Also, the introduction of slow pitch games lead to the elimination of games at the Y-Field. Girl’s leagues began and continued for many years until interest faded and there have not been any softball games at the park for several years.

Auburn is a great community for reunions, whether for graduating school classes, teams or organizations. Ormie organized a committee to plan and conduct a Y-Field reunion. The Y-Field Reunion was open to the entire community and welcomed not only residents of the area, but anyone who lived in the city. The Reunion was held on Aug. 24, 2002, and was attended by hundreds if not thousands of people. It was a great event and participants came from not only Auburn but also from 26 other states. It was a very successful and memorable event. Ormie was also one of the organizers of a 50s reunion for all Auburn high schools: Central, East, West and Holy Family. It was also a great success.

Even though the city maintained an operated the park for many years, the city officially acquired ownership of in December 1973, due to the fact that the YMCA did not have the ability to maintain and operate the facility. The city became concerned in January 2008 that the clubhouse structure was deteriorating and might have to be demolished. When Ormie learned of this issue he led the effort to renovate the facility by urging the city to preserve the building. In his Legends of Auburn column of Jan. 3, 2008, he urged the community “to become vocal to be heard by the City Council and Manager how important it is for Auburn to decide ethically, morally and with common sense to save our clubhouse.” He worked effortlessly to prevent the demolition and he was successful having the City renovate and preserve the structure. It is fitting that the building still honors Monk Curtin and houses the Auburn Softball Hall of Fame

In June 1976, the Y-Field was renamed by the city as Clifford Park, to honor Jack Clifford , who worked diligently for more than 50 years maintaining the park and coaching various high school teams. While this was an honor well deserved, the Y-Field name is still referenced by the the “King” generations.

HIGH SCHOOL DAYS

After completing his elementary education at Seward School, Ormie entered Central High School. Many of his friends from his neighborhood also accompanied him to Central and as time progressed, upon entering the ninth grade he was able to participate in the sports teams composed of all three public high schools: Central, East and West. The first team that he joined was the freshman football team, wherein we and our mutual friends became teammates. Football in that era was the most popular sport and there were at least 50 boys who came out for that team. As time and the season progressed many dropped out but there were still a large number of players who remained. The JV team had fewer participants but there were a core of players who remained and continued through the varsity years. All of the players who remained for the four years were proud and successful that in our junior and senior years our team was undefeated through the leadership of Coach Bob Dean. Our teammates bonded as friends for all our lives.

At Central High, Paul Kleiber was the physical education teacher and was also an assistant football coach and varsity basketball coach. Ormie was not only his student but became his friend. Coach Kleiber went on to become an administrator at another school district and eventually moved out of state. After coach’s wife passed, he returned to Auburn to live and Ormie visited him often and remained his friend until coach passed.

Prior to entering high school, Ormie joined the YMCA. He was always interested and participated in physical activities and the Y provided a place to engage in all types of physical activities. It was at the Y that he met and became friends with Billy Kufs. Billy’s dad was Herman Kufs, who was the executive director of the Y.

They played various sports and it was at the Y that Ormie came to favor basketball as his favorite game. During that time, the Auburn Rotary Club sponsored a basketball team of boys 12 to 15 years of age and entered the team in a state tournament. Ormie, Billy Kufs and myself were selected to play on that team; however, there were other team members who were not only bigger and better than us namely, Bill Catto, Burt Richardson, Pete Aversa and Terry Colbert, and they proceeded to win all of the tournament games and became the state champs.

As the high school sports seasons continued, there were a group of players that continued to play basketball for the remainder of our high school years. Ormie was a main member of the JV and varsity teams, which won many games. While Ormie loved all sports, basketball became his favorite and he continued to play in local recreational leagues and when he decided to stop playing, he became a great organizer and coach of teams to compete in tournaments in the central New York region, where his teams were very successful.

A significant event occurred to Ormie during his high school days. Many of his friends spent time hanging out at John Mohan’s Mattie Street Dairy Store. While there one day, cousin Bill “Rollo” Lowery informed Ormie that there was a pretty young girl who attended Central High named Helen Kenna. Ormie exercised great judgment by asking Helen to go on a date. That was the beginning of a wonderful relationship that resulted in their marriage in 1958. The ceremony took place at Holy Family Church. Helen’s bridal party consisted of her sisters, Mary Klonowski, Wanda Casper, Maureen Wetherby, and friend Tina Baran Schmidt. The male attendants were brother Dick King, friends Billy Martin and Tom Driscoll with Ed Schmidt being in charge of transportation. (More on married life to follow.)

Ormie had a belief that the YMCA provided a place where his family could participate in athletic activities and were able to interact with other children of similar ages. He always had a family membership to allow his children to engage their peers and mainly to teach youngsters valuable life lessons.

I am sure that Ormie never guessed that the same basketball court where he learned to love the game, would be named after his son-in-law James Monroe Courtney, who was a respected director of the Y, and who left us much too soon.

LEGENDS RESTAURANT, COLUMN, 'TALKING SPORTS'

Ormie with his good friend, Billy Martin, opened a restaurant and baseball memorabilia store at the Five Points on July 1, 1988. It was a great place where friends and families would frequent to enjoy the food and acquaintances. Due to the Legends column, people would bring old photographs, news articles and all sorts of items reflecting past events that happened in Auburn. These items were displayed at the restaurant and were appreciated by the customers.

Unfortunately, on March 17, 1991, a fire started in an adjacent building, spread throughout the adjoining stores and destroyed the restaurant, baseball store and all other businesses at the site. It was a terrible incident that caused the loss of valuable and historic items which were irreplaceable. The loss was devastating but fortunately Ormie kept many items at home and was able to limit the loss. After the fire, Ormie would staff the intake desk at the YMCA and would display some of the damaged photographs from the fire with the caption “Do you know these people?” Dave Tobin of the Syracuse newspapers saw the display and asked Ormie if he would write a weekly column in the Post Standard. Ormie accepted and he began the Legends of Auburn column. The articles continued for many years and were wildly popular and well read. He added birthdays, anniversaries, condolences and congratulations to everyone in the community. When the Post Standard was unable to continue to publish the articles, The Citizen ran the column on page A3 of its Sunday edition and it was often the most-read item each week.

As people continued to give Ormie photographs and all types of historical material, he needed to find a place to store these items. Cayuga Community College allotted an area of its library for the collection. More recently, the collection has been moved to Auburn High School, allowing people access to this valuable information.

While at the college, Steven Gage, who produced television programs for the city’s access to public broadcasting on the local cable companies’ channels, spent time with Ormie and was very familiar with the collection. Steve was interested in producing a program where a moderator would interview various people who were knowledgeable of sports in the Auburn area. He discussed the matter with Ormie to be the moderator and interviewer and the program began in January 2014 . It continued through January of 2019, and they produced 70 programs, which were broadcast at various times and days each week. Even though the programs ended in 2019, they are still available on the public channels and enjoyed by the community.

PUBLIC SERVICE

Ormie was and still is a popular individual in Auburn. It did not take long before he was designated to run for public office from his home district when he resided on Standart Avenue. He was elected as a county legislator in 1976. He served diligently enacting significant legislation during his terms which ended in December 1985.

He was appointed as an Auburn city councilor to replace George Shamon, who was appointed as a court hearing officer. It was necessary for Ormie to run to fill a one-year term for the office and thereafter to run for a full four year term, which expired in December 1991. He was successful being elected to public office eight times between the Cayuga County Legislature and Auburn City Council without a loss. His serving as a member of the county and city government enabled him to exhibit one of his strengths by assisting these legislative bodies to work together for the benefit of the community.

When Ormie’s Sears career ended, he became employed for the City’s RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) located at Boyle Center. He helped many seniors who needed transportation and assistance during the 10 years he worked at the program.

There are many other important community organizations that he was helped develop:

Key member of the Y-Field Clubhouse Preservation Committee

Founding member of the Auburn High School Hall of Fame

Founding member of the Auburn Softball Hall of Fame

Founding member of the Liar’s Club with Dick Williams (all participants' athletic accomplishments became highly embellished as time passed!)

Cataloged and placed all memorabilia in binders at his own time and expense

Placed displays of photographs at Health Central and Memorial City Hall (Donna Lumb helped)

Maintained all historic material he acquired at the college and now Auburn High

Co-authored four books with the historic materials with Jack Casper and Victor Fritz

FAMILY AND FRIENDS

Sadly, Ormie’s father passed away while he was still in high school. He promised his father that he would take care of his mother, which he did. His father was also concerned about his brother Louie, who was married but had no children. He asked Ormie to care for “Uncle Louie” if he was alone. True to his word Uncle Louie lived with Ormie’s family and was cared for by Ormie and Helen.

No one could ask for a better friend than Ormie. As stated earlier, he made many friends at an early age and throughout his life and the relationships continued to the present.

Ormie and Helen had many enjoyable years playing tennis and golf with lifelong friends and their spouses. After the sporting activities ended, the group would adjourn to an appropriate restaurant to enjoy food and beverages. Unfortunately, with the passage of time, many in the group have sadly departed and are missed. However the fond memories of those associations still exist.

Ed Schmidt remained good friends with the King family even though he and his family moved from Auburn in 1969. Ed and his wife, Karen, had the unfortunate experience in losing their daughter Kim. Ormie reached out to them, expressed his condolences and asked Ed to write a story about their daughter in the Legends column. Ed did write the article and while this gesture did not eliminate the pain, it allowed the Schmidt family to ease some of it. Ormie’s kindness to his friend is just a small example of his compassion for others.

Ormie and Helen have been the proud parents of their family. They lived on Standart Avenue for many years and their children attended Holy Family and Lincoln schools. The children were able to spend a great deal of time at Lincoln playground with the many friends that they made in the neighborhood.

Denise was born on Oct. 20, 1959. She married Tom Bennett and they are the parents of Sarah and Hannah.

Michele was born on November 1, 1960. She married Jim Courtney, who passed too soon and they are parents of their son Christopher.

Ormie Jr. was born on May 31, 1962. He married Judy Barton and are the parents of sons Ormie and Brendan.

Jeffrey was born on March 30, 1966. He is the parent of his daughter, Ashley.

Ormie’s love for Auburn is evident when considering all his life-long activities and community service. Several years ago, while he was still employed by Sears, he was offered a significant promotion by the company. The offer would require he and his family to relocate far from Auburn. He decided not to accept the promotion because he believed that it would be better for his family to continue to reside in the city and experience the benefits that he enjoyed all his life.

Several years ago, Ormie gave me a 1952 photograph of all the boys, 13-15 years of age, taken at the East High baseball field. It depicted all of our friends and contemporaries, who were trying out for the newly formed Little Bigger League (later known as the Babe Ruth League). There were over 250 boys all of whom were friends with each other. He signed the photo “To John, we were lucky to have grown up in the best of times in Auburn,” which further exemplified his love for the city.

END OF AN ERA

The last Legends column was published on Jan. 8, 2023. It is missed by the community. It has been a great tradition during the many years that Ormie assembled the articles of local interest, often highlighting many of the historical events of the city of Auburn.

Measuring the success of an individual is often based upon wealth accumulated or some other form of notoriety. When reflecting on Ormie’s life and answering the question at the beginning of this article, “Who is Ormie?” his love for his family, community and friends defines him as a wonderful family man, great friend and an outstanding member of his community.

Thank you, Ormie!

It is only appropriate that we end this article in Ormie’s classic phrase: LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!